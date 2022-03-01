Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

|
(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Peace Day, the Taiwan stock market had finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 300 points or 1.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,650-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets calls for continued volatility as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The European markets finished lower and the U.S. bourses ended mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference after a wild ride. The TSE finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the plastics and mixed performances from the financials, technology stocks and cement companies. For the day, the index rose 57.58 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 17,652.18 after trading between 17,554.97 and 17,737.32. Among the actives, Cathay Financial skidded 1.11 percent, while Mega Financial dipped 0.27 percent, CTBC Financial advanced 0.93 percent, Fubon Financial retreated 1.05 percent, First Financial shed 0.58 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.51 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.58 percent, Hon Hai Precision gained 0.49 percent, Largan Precision sank 0.74 percent, Catcher Technology plummeted 4.03 percent, MediaTek rallied 2.36 percent, Delta Electronics plunged 2.76 percent, Formosa Plastics perked 0.96 percent, Nan Ya Plastics improved 0.69 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.99 percent, Taiwan Cement rose 0.11 percent and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street ends up mixed as the major averages opened lower on Monday. Amidst wild swings, the Dow and the S&P 500 remained in the red throughout, although a late surge from the NASDAQ pushed it into positive territory.
The Dow dropped 166.15 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 33,892.60, while the NASDAQ added 56.78 points or 0.41 percent to close at 13,751.40 and the S&P lost 10.71 points or 0.24 percent to end at 4,373.94.
Geopolitical concerns have contributed to the pullback on Wall Street amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. News that Russian President Vladimir Putin has put his nuclear forces on high alert has led to worries about an escalation.
Russian and Ukrainian officials are meeting on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border to discuss a possible ceasefire, although optimism the talks will lead to peace is low. The West continues to ramp up sanctions against Russia in response to the invasion, leading to worries about the impact on the global economy.
On the U.S. economic front, MNI Indicators released a report showing a significant slowdown in the pace of growth in Chicago-area business activity in February.
Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday amid rising concerns about supply disruptions in Russia. As Russia accounts for about 10 percent of the global oil supply, the sanctions by the West are likely to significantly hurt supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by 4.13 or 4.5 percent at $95.72 a barrel.
Alexander Berger: Kalter Krieg 2.0? | BX Swiss TV
Die Ukraine-Krise beschäftigt nach wie vor die Märkte. Die aktuelle Situation erinnert an die Umstände des kalten Krieges. Wie reagiert die Börse auf die aktuellen Geschehnisse? Nach kurzen Abwärtstrends haben sich die Kurse bereits wieder stabilisiert.
Sind in naher Zukunft noch weitere Kurseinbrüche aufgrund der Unsicherheit am Markt denkbar? Ist der Westen abhängig vom Rohstofflieferanten Russland? Durch die Sanktionen und dem Stopp der Nord Stream 2 Pipeline könnten sich die Energie und Rohstoffpreise in der nächsten Zeit erhöhen. Steigen durch die Krise die Gas- bzw. Rohstoffpreise drastisch an?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger, Asset Manager bei Daubenthaler & Cie. GmbH im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Ausserdem gibt Alexander Berger eine Einschätzung darüber, welche Chancen und Risiken die aktuelle Lage bietet.
