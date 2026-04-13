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Plus500 Depot
13.04.2026 03:17:56

Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had rallied almost 550 points or 2.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,900-point plateau and it's likely to open under water on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to renewed tensions in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were mixed to lower and the Asian bourses are also expected to open under pressure.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies.

For the day, the index gained 141.14 points or 0.55 percent to finish at 25,893.54 after trading between 25,843.65 and 26,073.97.

Among the actives, AIA climbed 0.51 percent, while Alibaba Group rallied 2.12 percent, Baidu dropped 0.91 percent, Bank of China gained 0.20 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 0.95 percent, BYD soared 3.24 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 3.19 percent, China Merchants Bank eased 0.20 percent, China Mobile advanced 0.50 percent, China Shenhua Energy slumped 1.14 percent, CITIC accelerated 2.68 percent, CNOOC shed 0.53 percent, Hong Kong Exchange and Zijin Mining both perked 0.05 percent, HSBC and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both collected 0.58 percent, JD.com fell 0.27 percent, Meituan lost 0.45 percent, NetEase strengthened 0.79 percent, Nongfu Spring tanked 1.17 percent, PetroChina added 0.28 percent, Ping An Insurance vaulted 0.80 percent, Semiconductor Manufacturing surged 4.58 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties improved 0.36 percent, Tencent Holdings sank 0.79 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 1.47 percent, WuXi AppTec expanded 0.62 percent and China Construction Bank and China Petroleum & Chemical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened mixed on Friday and largely hugged the line throughout the trading day before ending little changed and on opposite sides.

The Dow dropped 269.23 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 47,916.57, while the NASDAQ gained 80.49 points or 0.35 percent to close at 22,902.89 and the S&P 500 slipped 7.77 points or 0.11 percent to end at 6,816.89.

For the week, the NASDAQ spiked 4.7 percent, the S&P rallied 3.6 percent and the Dow jumped 3.0 percent.

The lackluster performance by the broader markets came amid lingering about whether the fragile ceasefire in the Middle East will hold; peace negotiations over the weekend also failed to produce a result.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a significant deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in April. Also, the Labor Department showed consumer prices advanced by 0.9 percent in March, in line with estimates.

Crude oil prices slumped Friday despite persistent tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for May delivery was down $1.15 or 1.18 percent at $96.72 per barrel.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
10.04.26 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
10.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Auf Erholungskurs?
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’753.65 19.94 BCISGU
Short 14’031.48 14.00 BY8SXU
Short 14’559.49 8.92 SWOBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’183.28 10.04.2026 17:30:03
Long 12’696.52 19.94 SKPBQU
Long 12’396.43 13.85 SZXBHU
Long 11’871.07 8.89 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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