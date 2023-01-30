SMI 11'380 0.4%  SPI 14'602 0.3%  Dow 33'717 -0.8%  DAX 15'126 -0.2%  Euro 1.0038 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'159 -0.5%  Gold 1'922 -0.3%  Bitcoin 21'009 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9250 0.0%  Öl 85.6 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Börsen im Konsolidierungsmodus: Darum rechnet Jim Cramer schon bald wieder mit steigenden Kursen
Wasser-Aktien handeln: Unternehmen, Möglichkeiten, Alternativen - alle Infos für Anleger auf einen Blick
Ausblick: Samsung präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
Ausblick: Spotify legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
31.01.2023 00:30:14

Renewed Selling Pressure Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had eased just 3 points. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation ahead of rate decisions this week from central banks in England and the United States. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantations and telecoms. For the day, the index perked 1.84 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,499.39 after trading between 1,494.15 and 1,500.95. Among the actives, Axiata retreated 1.64 percent, while CIMB Group advanced 0.70 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.86 percent, Digi.com rallied 1.17 percent, Genting plunged 2.75 percent, Genting Malaysia declined 1.37 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.17 percent, INARI lost 0.37 percent, IOI Corporation slumped 1.29 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and AMMB Holdings both sank 0.73 percent, Maybank collected 0.46 percent, Maxis soared 1.75 percent, MISC climbed 0.97 percent, MRDIY skidded 1.01 percent, Petronas Chemicals fell 0.35 percent, Petronas Gas surged 3.53 percent, Press Metal improved 0.38 percent, Public Bank rose 0.24 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.85 percent, Sime Darby Plantations spiked 1.40 percent, Tenaga Nasional shed 0.42 percent and PPB Group, RHB Capital and Telekom Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Monday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, finishing near session lows.

The Dow plunged 260.99 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 33,717.09, while the NASDAQ tumbled 227.90 points or 1.96 percent to close at 11,393.81 and the S&P 500 dropped 52.79 points or 1.30 percent to end at 4,017.77.

The weakness on Wall Street came as investors looked to lock in gains following recent strength in the markets, and also to consolidate positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes to 25 basis points. Traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for further rate hikes.

Recent upbeat economic data has generated some optimism the Fed could engineer a soft landing but has also led to concerns the central bank will need to keep rates at elevated levels for longer than anticipated.

Oil prices fell to near three-week lows on Monday amid concerns about global economic growth and the outlook for oil demand following Russia's decision to allow its energy companies to determine their own pricing and exports. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.78 or 2.2 percent at $77.90 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Überraschendes Signal aus dem hohen Norden
30.01.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care gesucht
30.01.23 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
30.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - 25.00% p.a. Autocallable BRC auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia mit 55% Barriere
30.01.23 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
30.01.23 Schweizer Börse auf Richtungssuche
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'823.44 19.61 I1SSMU
Short 12'062.16 13.87 IQSSMU
Short 12'538.41 8.75 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'379.64 30.01.2023 17:31:43
Long 10'914.29 19.28 MTSSMU
Long 10'678.05 13.87 A2SSMU
Long 10'196.59 8.75 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Givaudan am 25.01.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fed erhöht Zinsen langsamer: Endet der Aufwärtstrend des US-Dollars?
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS hat bis Kriegsbeginn offenbar Millionenbeträge von russischen Oligarchen verwaltet
"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter
Chip-Allianz der USA dürfte Peking erschrecken
Alibaba Aktie News: Alibaba verbilligt sich am Vormittag
Darum gibt der Franken zu Euro und US-Dollar nach
Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips will nochmal Tausende Mitarbeiter entlassen - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Erwartungen
Erste Schätzungen: Palantir stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
ETFs boomen trotz Marktschwäche: Milliardenzuflüsse in Exchange-Traded Products bei BlackRock
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Löst Nigeria nun den Bull Run aus?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Notenbankenwoche" im Fokus: SMI dreht zum Handelsende ins Plus -- DAX letztlich leicht im Minus -- Wall Street schwach -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter

Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte im Montagshandel nach zwischenzeitlichen Verlusten letztlich höher. In Frankfurt wurden leichte Abschläge verzeichnet. Der Wall Street-Handel war von negativen Tendenzen geprägt. Die Börsen in Asien tendierten am Montag uneinheitlich: In Japan und Festlandschina lief der Handel freundlich ab, wohingegen es in Hongkong bergab ging.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.