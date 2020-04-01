Renewed Consolidation Likely For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 85 points or 6.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,350-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the plantation stocks, financials and industrials.

For the day, the index jumped up 22.01 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 1,350.89 after trading between 1,335.91 and 1,352.20. Volume was 3.525 billion shares worth 2.878 billion ringgit. There were 708 gainers and 185 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting surged 7.14 percent, while Press Metal soared 6.82 percent, Petronas Chemicals spiked 6.32 percent, Sime Darby Plantations accelerated 6.24 percent, Sime Darby jumped 3.68 percent, Genting Malaysia climbed 3.61 percent, IOI Corporation gathered 3.36 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 3.28 percent, Maxis tumbled 2.73 percent, CIMB Group advanced 2.56 percent, RHB Capital skidded 2.09 percent, Maybank collected 1.92 percent, Tenaga Nasional and Axiata both added 1.86 percent, Hartalega Holdings gained 1.18 percent, Digi.com dropped 1.14 percent, Top Glove rose 1.10 percent, Dialog Group increased 0.66 percent, Public Bank picked up 0.51 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings shed 0.46 percent, IHH Healthcare was up 0.19 percent and Petronas Gas and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.