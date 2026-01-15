Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026 03:01:22

Renewed Consolidation Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had given up almost 20 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,240-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the largely overbought Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns, with tech shares likely to lead the way lower. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, industrial, property, resource and technology sectors.

For the day, the index added 9.00 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 1,244.30 after trading between 1,235.86 and 1,247.30. Volume was 5.973 billion shares worth 39.177 billion baht. There were 222 gainers and 222 decliners, with 206 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.81 percent, while Thailand Airport increased 0.49 percent, Asset World stumbled 2.53 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.29 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical vaulted 2.27 percent, Bangkok Expressway improved 2.94 percent, B. Grimm sank 0.75 percent, BTS Group was up 2.00 percent, CP All Public climbed 1.22 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.47 percent, Gulf gained 0.58 percent, Kasikornbank rose 0.26 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.86 percent, PTT Oil & Retail retreated 1.46 percent, PTT accelerated 3.15 percent, PTT Exploration and Production expanded 1.33 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.69 percent, Siam Commercial Bank added 0.36 percent, Siam Concrete surged 4.39 percent, True Corporation rallied 2.59 percent, TTB Bank slumped 0.98 percent and Krung Thai Card, SCG Packaging, Banpu, Energy Absolute and Thai Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as the major averages opened in the red on Wednesday and remained under water throughout the session.

The Dow slumped 42.36 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 49,149.63, while the NASDAQ stumbled 238.12 points or 1.00 percent to end at 23,471.12 and the S&P 500 sank 37.14 points or 0.53 percent to close at 6,926.60.

The weakness on Wall Street may partly have reflected growing concerns about rising geopolitical tensions around the world.

President Donald Trump's threats to take control of Greenland have made headlines recently, while traders are also keeping an eye on political unrest in Iran and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. increased more than expected in November. Also, the Labor Department noted a modest increase by U.S. producer prices in November.

Crude oil prices posted sharp gains Wednesday as the probability of U.S. intervention to end the crisis in Iran raises supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was up $0.76 or 1.24 percent at $61.91 per barrel.

