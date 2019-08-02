Renewed Consolidation Expected For Malaysia Shares

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Thursday snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,640-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to deepening concerns over the trade war between the United States and China and the resulting plummet in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index added 4.20 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 1,639.07 after trading between 1,627.95 and 1,639.13. Volume was 2.5 billion shares worth 2 billion ringgit. There were 482 decliners and 350 gainers.

Among the actives, Press Metal surged 6.81 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plummeted 1.62 percent, Tenaga Nasional soared 1.59 percent, Sime Darby plunged 1.37 percent, Genting Malaysia tumbled 1.29 percent, RHB Capital spiked 1.27 percent, Maxis jumped 0.70 percent, MISC perked 0.69 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong skidded 0.51 percent, AMMB Holdings dropped 0.47 percent, Maybank collected 0.46 percent, Top Glove gathered 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations advanced 0.43 percent, Public Bank sank 0.37 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.35 percent, Petronas Chemicals lost 0.27 percent, Digi.com gained 0.20 percent, Axiata fell 0.20 percent and CIMB Group and Dialog Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but pulled back sharply after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The Dow shed 280.85 points or 1.05 percent to 26,583.42, while the NASDAQ lost 64.30 points or 0.79 percent to 8,111.12 and the S&P 500 fell 26.82 points or 0.90 percent to 2,953.56.

Trump accused China of failing to follow through on pledges to buy large quantities of U.S. agricultural products and stop the sale of Fentanyl to the U.S.

The new tariffs announced by Trump represent the latest escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China, which has led to increasing concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Crude oil prices cratered on Thursday after Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports. West Texas Intermediate tumbled $3.61 or 6.24 percent to $54.28 per barrel as losses accelerated after Trump's announcement.