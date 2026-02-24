Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’871 0.1%  SPI 19’052 -0.2%  Dow 48’804 -1.7%  DAX 24’992 -1.1%  Euro 0.9133 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’114 -0.3%  Gold 5’228 2.4%  Bitcoin 50’098 -4.0%  Dollar 0.7748 0.0%  Öl 71.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Ypsomed1939699SAP345952Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Strategy-Aktie: Überlebensstipps vom Gründer für einen Bitcoin-Bärenmarkt
Tesla-Aktie: Experte sieht Wandel zum Robotik-Konzern
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm George Soros im Depot vor
Ausblick: Telefonica zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.02.2026 02:31:16

Renewed Consolidation Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 0.5 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 8,400-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative due to uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariff policies. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit. The JCI finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financial, resource, food and telecom sectors. For the day, the index jumped 124.32 points or 1.50 percent to finish at 8,396.08 after trading between 8,327.57 and 8,397.07. Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga improved 0.80 percent, while Bank Mandiri vaulted 2.93 percent, Bank Danamon Indonesia rallied 3.96 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia added 0.67 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 1.04 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 1.56 percent, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison jumped 3.10 percent, Indocement gained 0.76 percent, Semen Indonesia soared 4.23 percent, Astra International climbed 1.15 percent, Energi Mega Persada tumbled 1.48 percent, Astra Agro Lestari expanded 1.65 percent, Aneka Tambang spiked 4.03 percent, Vale Indonesia accelerated 2.90 percent, Timah surged 6.12 percent, Bumi Resources added 0.68 percent and Indofood Sukses Makmur and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened lower and remained in the red throughout the session, ending near daily lows.

The Dow plummeted 821.91 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 48,804.06, while the NASDAQ tumbled 258.79 points or 1.13 percent to close at 22,627.27 and the S&P 500 dropped 71.76 points or 1.04 percent to end at 6,837.75.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid renewed trade uncertainty following the Supreme Court's decision last Friday striking down most of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.

Meanwhile, the European Commission issued a statement requesting "full clarity" on the steps the U.S. intends to take following the Supreme Court decision.

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a nosedive by shares of IBM Corp. (IBM) after Anthropic's Claude announced COBOL capabilities. COBOL is a programming language used widely in business data processing, which is a core business for IBM.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Monday as demand concerns reappeared following the uncertainty generated by the tariff issues. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slipped $0.10 or 0.15 percent to $66.38 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Inside Trading & Investment

23.02.26 Renditechancen in Zukunftsbranchen: Step-Down Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertibles auf innovative US-Aktien
23.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Marktumfeld voller Gegensätze
23.02.26 Marktüberblick: Gold hui – Bitcoin pfui
23.02.26 Erhobenen Hauptes ins Wochenende
19.02.26 Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
19.02.26 Julius Bär: 17.09% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG, VAT Group AG
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’413.90 19.94 S4BB8U
Short 14’720.29 13.86 SZEB1U
Short 15’259.68 8.97 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’871.06 23.02.2026 17:31:03
Long 13’277.48 19.25 SZGB5U
Long 12’999.89 14.00 SGYBGU
Long 12’440.51 8.97 S5CBOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Nachmittag ins Minus
Ypsomed Aktie News: Investoren fliehen am Nachmittag aus Ypsomed
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle am Montagnachmittag Verlust reich
Aktien von Samsung und NVIDIA im Fokus: HBM4 als Schlüsselkomponente für "Vera Rubin"-GPU?
Ypsomed Aktie News: Ypsomed am Montagvormittag leichter
Gold- und Silberpreis ziehen wegen neuer Zoll-Unsicherheit an
BELIMO-Aktie bricht trotzdem ein: Gewinn 2025 gesteigert
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Nachmittag Verlust reich
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group verbilligt sich am Mittag
Partners Group-Aktie im Sinkflug: Software-Ängste verschrecken Anleger

Top-Rankings

Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:40 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Klare Verluste - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Schwacher Wochenstart - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
21:18 UN-Chef: Ukraine-Krieg ist Schandfleck für kollektives Bewusstsein
21:06 US-Militär greift erneut mutmaßliches Drogenschmugglerboot an
21:09 Novo Nordisk-Aktie: Deutsche Bank Research streicht Kaufvotum und kappt Kursziel
20:58 WDH/ROUNDUP 2/Epstein-Skandal: Britischer Ex-Botschafter festgenommen
20:44 Wadephul: Betteln Putin nicht hinterher
20:42 Devisen: Euro behauptet sich weitgehend
20:01 Aktien New York: Schwacher Wochenstart - KI-Ängste und Zölle belasten
19:54 ROUNDUP 2/Epstein-Skandal: Britischer Ex-Botschafter festgenommen