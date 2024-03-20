Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’619 0.4%  SPI 15’249 0.3%  Dow 39’474 0.9%  DAX 18’015 0.2%  Euro 0.9674 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’000 -0.2%  Gold 2’184 1.2%  Bitcoin 58’050 5.6%  Dollar 0.8867 -0.2%  Öl 86.1 -1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278ams24924656
Top News
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Börse New York in Grün: S&P 500 steigt
Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag fester
Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ Composite nachmittags in der Gewinnzone
Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt am Mittwochnachmittag zu
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nexans Aktie [Valor: 1242479 / ISIN: FR0000044448]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.03.2024 20:10:00

Renewal and appointment on Nexans Board of Directors to be proposed at the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 16th, 2024

finanzen.net zero Nexans-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nexans
95.00 EUR 1.50%
Kaufen Verkaufen
   

Renewal and appointment on Nexans Board of Directors to be proposed at the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 16th, 2024

_PRESS RELEASE_

La Défense, March 20th, 2024 – Upon recommendation of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, the Nexans Board of Directors has resolved today to propose to the shareholders' meeting to be held on May 16th, 2024: (i) the renewal of Jane Basson as an independent director and (ii) the appointment of Tamara de Gruyter as an independent director succeeding to Sylvie Jéhanno who is leaving the Board due to her increasing other engagements.

In addition, Tamara de Gruyter is appointed Censor, effective today. In such role she will attend all Board of Directors meetings and be bound by the same obligations as directors.

Tamara de Gruyter is President Portfolio Business and member of the executive board at Wärtsilä, a leading company in Finland.
She began her career in 1996 at LIPS which was acquired in 2002 by Wärtsilä. Tamara held various managerial positions within the company both in the Marine as well as Services Business. She had been Managing Director for 2 joint-ventures in China as well as for Wärtsilä’s pump business in Singapore. Upon returning to Europe, she has held various Vice President positions before becoming Chief Transformation Officer end of 2019. Tamara has been a member of Wärtsilä’s executive board since 2020 as President of Marine Systems and Head of Portfolio Business. Since January 1st, 2024, Tamara took up the role of President Portfolio Business. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Combient Oy.
Tamara is a graduate of the Haarlem Polytechnic and holds a Bachelor in Shipbuilding Engineering.

Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "We are delighted to welcome Tamara at the Board today. We are convinced that her professional experience, including in the digital industry with Scandinavian companies, her international background and personality will be an asset for Nexans Board of Directors. We would also like to thank Sylvie Jéhanno for her contribution to the Board over the past four years”.

In addition, the European Work Council has appointed Elisabetta Iaconantonio, General Accounting Specialist at the Pioltello site in Italy, as Director representing employees, succeeding to Bjorn Erik Nyborg. The Board of Directors thanks Bjorn Erik for his engagement over the past years, welcomes Elisabetta and wishes her every success in her new role.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.
For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication

 

Mael Evin (Havas Paris)
Tel. : +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91
nexans_h@havas.com

 

Emmanuel Guinot
emmanuel.guinot@nexans.com

 

Maëllys Leostic
maellys.leostic@nexans.com

 

  		Investor relations

 

Elodie Robbe-Mouillot
Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 03 87
elodie.robbe-mouillot@nexans.com

        

 

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nexans

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
15:15 E-mini equity index options block quick reference guide
10:09 SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
09:18 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie unter Druck
07:12 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus
19.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Hermes International
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’088.23 19.54 SSUM2U
Short 12’335.45 13.92 XSSM6U
Short 12’793.99 8.98 NNSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’618.63 20.03.2024 17:31:41
Long 11’200.00 19.84
Long 10’897.43 13.92 SSRM0U
Long 10’429.93 8.94 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Nexans 95.00 1.50% Nexans

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Lonza-Aktie gesucht: Lonza übernimmt US-Werk von Roche-Tochter Genentech - Mehr Umsatzwachstum erwartet
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer will Antrag auf Marktzulassung bei Elinzanetant einreichen
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech erleidet Gewinneinbruch
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef hält Problem von KI-Halluzinationen für lösbar - Kauf von Samsung-Chips?
Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit