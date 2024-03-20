Renewal and appointment on Nexans Board of Directors to be proposed at the Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on May 16th, 2024

La Défense, March 20th, 2024 – Upon recommendation of the Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee, the Nexans Board of Directors has resolved today to propose to the shareholders' meeting to be held on May 16th, 2024: (i) the renewal of Jane Basson as an independent director and (ii) the appointment of Tamara de Gruyter as an independent director succeeding to Sylvie Jéhanno who is leaving the Board due to her increasing other engagements.

In addition, Tamara de Gruyter is appointed Censor, effective today. In such role she will attend all Board of Directors meetings and be bound by the same obligations as directors.

Tamara de Gruyter is President Portfolio Business and member of the executive board at Wärtsilä, a leading company in Finland.

She began her career in 1996 at LIPS which was acquired in 2002 by Wärtsilä. Tamara held various managerial positions within the company both in the Marine as well as Services Business. She had been Managing Director for 2 joint-ventures in China as well as for Wärtsilä’s pump business in Singapore. Upon returning to Europe, she has held various Vice President positions before becoming Chief Transformation Officer end of 2019. Tamara has been a member of Wärtsilä’s executive board since 2020 as President of Marine Systems and Head of Portfolio Business. Since January 1st, 2024, Tamara took up the role of President Portfolio Business. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of Combient Oy.

Tamara is a graduate of the Haarlem Polytechnic and holds a Bachelor in Shipbuilding Engineering.

Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors said: "We are delighted to welcome Tamara at the Board today. We are convinced that her professional experience, including in the digital industry with Scandinavian companies, her international background and personality will be an asset for Nexans Board of Directors. We would also like to thank Sylvie Jéhanno for her contribution to the Board over the past four years”.

In addition, the European Work Council has appointed Elisabetta Iaconantonio, General Accounting Specialist at the Pioltello site in Italy, as Director representing employees, succeeding to Bjorn Erik Nyborg. The Board of Directors thanks Bjorn Erik for his engagement over the past years, welcomes Elisabetta and wishes her every success in her new role.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

