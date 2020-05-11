+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 21:45:00

Renew Financial Appoints Mark Floyd as CEO

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the inventor of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and a leading provider of financing for home improvements, today announced that Mark Floyd, currently a member of the Board at Renew Financial, will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Floyd brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. His career includes senior finance and operating roles with Exeter Finance Corp, AmeriCredit Financial Services, and positions on the board of a number of financial services firms.

"I've worked closely with the Renew Financial team for the past three years and have been impressed by the strong foundation our team has built," said CEO Mark Floyd. "Our focus will continue to be realizing the mission that Renew Financial started with: creating access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world by empowering property owners with a financing option that protects their biggest investment while saving energy and creating jobs. We are committed to being strong long-term partners to help homeowners and contractors make critical home repairs and reduce costs."

For the past three years, Mr. Floyd has held a seat on Renew Financial's board of directors, where he also served as interim COO of the company in 2017. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Dimont, a Dallas-based provider of insurance claims adjustment and collateral loss-avoidance to the auto finance and mortgage industry.  Previously, he served as CEO and Director of Exeter Finance Corp, a specialty finance company focused on the non-prime auto finance sector and AmeriCredit Corp., now GM Financial, where he held various executive roles including President of Dealer Services and Co-COO.

"Mark has strong expertise bringing innovative financial products to scale – and in the COVID-19 era, we need solutions like PACE more than ever to help residents protect their homes while creating much-needed jobs," said Renew Financial board member Gabriel Kra. "With his deep understanding of our business and commitment to our mission of building strong communities, Mark is the ideal leader to expand the power of PACE across America. We thank our outgoing CEO Kirk Inglis for his valuable contributions taking Renew to where we are today, and wish him all the best."

Renew Financial has been a national leader in PACE financing since 2008 and has played a central role in establishing a robust regulatory framework for PACE programs which reduce upfront costs and expand access for key home improvement projects. PACE is one of the fastest growing financing industries in the U.S. and has empowered more than 280,000 American families to make energy upgrades and resiliency improvements to protect their homes against hurricanes, fires, high water and energy prices, and more. As a 100% privately financed program, PACE is widely supported for helping homeowners save money on their utility bills and insurance premiums, creating jobs and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions – all without a dollar of taxpayer funds.

About Renew Financial
Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes and businesses safer, more energy-efficient and more valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 280,000 cars from the road. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. Additional information may be found at renewfinancial.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renew-financial-appoints-mark-floyd-as-ceo-301056947.html

SOURCE Renew Financial

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.16 %
Roche Hldg G 344.75
1.03 %
Lonza Grp 448.80
0.67 %
Nestle 105.58
0.55 %
Geberit 434.00
0.30 %
Adecco Group 41.10
-1.30 %
UBS Group 9.48
-1.41 %
LafargeHolcim 39.05
-1.51 %
The Swatch Grp 182.80
-2.32 %
CS Group 7.96
-2.43 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Durationsrisiko bei Aktien
13:41
Ölmarkt: Lage-Einschätzung und was es bei einer Anlage zu beachten gilt
12:30
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
10:20
Vontobel: Eine Branche im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus
08:55
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
08:45
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:00
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
15:01
Schroders: Fragen und Antworten: Könnte jetzt die Zeit für Investitionen im Gesundheitssektor sein?
08.05.20
Schroders: Wandelanleihen schützen effizient in der Aktienkrise
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
Wichtiger Meilenstein demnächst erreicht: Tesla-Aktie dürfte Elon Musk bald einen Geldregen bescheren
LafargeHolcim-Aktie im Minus: Verkaufsvereinbarung von LafargeHolcim auf Philippinen geplatzt
ARYZTA-Aktie gewinnt: Veraison baut Anteil an ARYZTA rasch aus - Engagement von abtretendem Manager O'Boyle verlängert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow wenig bewegt -- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Die Wall Street kann im Verlauf ihre Verluste ausgleichen. Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Montag nur vorübergehend Verluste. In Deutschland bewegte sich der DAX nach einem anfänglichen Aufschlag auf rotem Terrain. In Asien ging es zum Wochenstart mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB