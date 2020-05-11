Renew Financial Appoints Mark Floyd as CEO

OAKLAND, Calif., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renew Financial, the inventor of Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing and a leading provider of financing for home improvements, today announced that Mark Floyd , currently a member of the Board at Renew Financial, will join the company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company. Mr. Floyd brings more than 40 years of experience in the financial services industry. His career includes senior finance and operating roles with Exeter Finance Corp, AmeriCredit Financial Services, and positions on the board of a number of financial services firms.

"I've worked closely with the Renew Financial team for the past three years and have been impressed by the strong foundation our team has built," said CEO Mark Floyd. "Our focus will continue to be realizing the mission that Renew Financial started with: creating access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world by empowering property owners with a financing option that protects their biggest investment while saving energy and creating jobs. We are committed to being strong long-term partners to help homeowners and contractors make critical home repairs and reduce costs."

For the past three years, Mr. Floyd has held a seat on Renew Financial's board of directors, where he also served as interim COO of the company in 2017. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Dimont, a Dallas-based provider of insurance claims adjustment and collateral loss-avoidance to the auto finance and mortgage industry. Previously, he served as CEO and Director of Exeter Finance Corp, a specialty finance company focused on the non-prime auto finance sector and AmeriCredit Corp., now GM Financial, where he held various executive roles including President of Dealer Services and Co-COO.

"Mark has strong expertise bringing innovative financial products to scale – and in the COVID-19 era, we need solutions like PACE more than ever to help residents protect their homes while creating much-needed jobs," said Renew Financial board member Gabriel Kra. "With his deep understanding of our business and commitment to our mission of building strong communities, Mark is the ideal leader to expand the power of PACE across America. We thank our outgoing CEO Kirk Inglis for his valuable contributions taking Renew to where we are today, and wish him all the best."

Renew Financial has been a national leader in PACE financing since 2008 and has played a central role in establishing a robust regulatory framework for PACE programs which reduce upfront costs and expand access for key home improvement projects. PACE is one of the fastest growing financing industries in the U.S. and has empowered more than 280,000 American families to make energy upgrades and resiliency improvements to protect their homes against hurricanes, fires, high water and energy prices, and more. As a 100% privately financed program, PACE is widely supported for helping homeowners save money on their utility bills and insurance premiums, creating jobs and reducing greenhouse-gas emissions – all without a dollar of taxpayer funds.

Renew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable building improvement projects with a bold vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy and sustainable world. Renew Financial administers Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) programs operating in California and Florida to strengthen communities by making homes and businesses safer, more energy-efficient and more valuable. Renew Financial has funded more than $1.1B in PACE projects that have led to greenhouse gas reductions (GHGs) equivalent to removing over 280,000 cars from the road. Renew Financial is a trademark of Renew Financial Holdings, Inc. Additional information may be found at renewfinancial.com

