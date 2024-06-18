Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.06.2024 08:45:00

René van Vlerken to succeed Simone Huis in ‘t Veld as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam

Euronext NV
Contacts MediaContact Investor Relations
Amsterdam+31 20 721 4133Brussels+32 26 20 15 01+33 1 70 48 24 17
Dublin+39 02 72 42 62 13Lisbon+351 91 777 68 97 
Milan+39 02 72 42 67 56Oslo+47 41 69 59 10 
Paris+33 1 70 48 24 45   

René van Vlerken to succeed Simone Huis in ‘t Veld as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 18 June 2024 – Euronext today announced that the Supervisory Board of Euronext N.V. has nominated René van Vlerken as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. as per 1 September 2024. The announcement follows Simone Huis in ‘t Veld’s decision to resign from her position as CEO of Euronext Amsterdam and Member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. after five years, to pursue new projects.

René van Vlerken, who is currently Head of Listing for the Netherlands, Germany and Central and Eastern Europe at Euronext, will become CEO of Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 September 2024, subject to relevant regulatory approvals. He will lead Euronext Amsterdam teams, supporting our clients and partners. Subject to shareholders’ and regulatory approval he will also join the Euronext N.V. Managing Board.

René van Vlerken joined Euronext Amsterdam in 2017 as Head of Business Development for Small & Mid-Caps, before becoming Head of Listing in early 2018. Since 2018 he has also been a Board Member for Euronext Amsterdam. His experience before joining Euronext spans more than two decades through different commercial roles at ABN AMRO and Rabobank, in treasury and risk advisory, cash equities, equity capital markets and equity syndicates.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V., said: "We are delighted to propose the appointment of René van Vlerken as the next CEO and Board Member for Amsterdam. With his extensive experience acting as both a local Board Member and as Head of Listings, he has a great understanding of market dynamics and strong relationships with local stakeholders. This makes him very well-positioned to lead the teams of Euronext Amsterdam.

I would like to thank Simone Huis in ‘t Veld for her significant contribution to Euronext N.V., and her dedication to and leadership at Euronext Amsterdam. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours."

CONTACTS  MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com 
Amsterdam Marianne Aalders +31 20 721 41 33 maalders@euronext.com 
        
ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com 
Investor RelationsAurélie Cohen +33 1 70 48 24 17 ir@euronext.com 

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With nearly 1,900 listed issuers and around €7.1 trillion in market capitalisation as of end of March 2024, it has an unmatched blue-chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. For the latest news, go to euronext.com or follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/euronext)

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided "as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext’s subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2024, Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved. 

The Euronext Group processes your personal data in order to provide you with information about Euronext (the "Purpose"). With regard to the processing of this personal data, Euronext will comply with its obligations under Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and Council of 27 April 2016 (General Data Protection Regulation, "GDPR”), and any applicable national laws, rules and regulations implementing the GDPR, as provided in its privacy statement available at: www.euronext.com/privacy-policy. In accordance with the applicable legislation you have rights with regard to the processing of your personal data: for more information on your rights, please refer to: www.euronext.com/data_subjects_rights_request_information. To make a request regarding the processing of your data or to unsubscribe from this press release service, please use our data subject request form at connect2.euronext.com/form/data-subjects-rights-request or email our Data Protection Officer at dpo@euronext.com.

Attachment


