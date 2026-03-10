Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.7%  SPI 17’964 -0.8%  Dow 47’741 0.5%  DAX 23’409 -0.8%  Euro 0.9035 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’685 -0.6%  Gold 5’161 0.3%  Bitcoin 54’494 2.3%  Dollar 0.7762 -0.2%  Öl 92.7 3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Um 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Gigantischer Datenvorsprung bei Tesla-Aktie: FSD erreicht 8 Milliarden Meilen vor Europa-Start
Franken, Euro und Co. in ruhigeren Bahnen - die Gründe
ALSO-Aktie: Aufbau eines Kompetenzzentrums für künstliche Intelligenz
Huber+Suhner-Aktie: Gewinnplus in 2025
Suche...
eToro entdecken
10.03.2026 08:15:31

Renault Group Unveils FutuREady; Plans To Launch 36 New Models

(RTTNews) - Renault Group (RNT.L, RNO.PA, RNL.DE) said through futuREady, the company's new strategic plan, it plans to launch 36 new models between now and 2030, and substantially transform the customer experience. The company will accelerate technological roadmaps for all key technologies. Renault will also set highly ambitious goals for operational performance, with the widespread use of AI. Over the medium term, Renault Group aims to generate consistently robust financial results, with an operating margin of between 5% and 7% of revenue and an Automotive free cash flow superior or equal to 1.5 billion euros per year on average.

With futuREady, Renault is seeking to become the reference European carmaker at a global level. The Group's aim is to complete its second product offensive, with 22 new models in Europe including 16 electric, and 14 models on international markets. By 2030, Renault brand targets: over 2 million vehicles sold every year, half outside Europe; and 100% electrified sales in Europe and 50% outside Europe.

Renault Group said its ambition is to compete with Chinese vehicle manufacturers in terms of cost and speed with faster product development, based on a 2-year cycle. The Group is planning to halve downtime in its factories and cut energy consumption by 25%, for globally a 20% reduction in production costs.

Renault said it will maintain a stable cash fixed-cost base over the medium term. R&D, Capex and supplier en try tickets spending will remain below 8% of the Group's revenue.

Renault stated that it is also continuing to reinforce expertise in partnerships. Internationally, India will become a true production and supply centre, serving both local and global markets by manufacturing a full range of Nissan models. The Group will build over 300,000 vehicles for five manufacturers by 2030 in three continents.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist

Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 13‘000er-Marke auf dem Prüfstand
09.03.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreis-Schock im Fokus
09.03.26 SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
09.03.26 Wie Goldman Sachs die globalen Finanzmärkte prägte
06.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Nvidia
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’505.97 19.12 BDOSZU
Short 13’758.83 13.93 S8PBCU
Short 14’288.76 8.88 BONS1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.09 09.03.2026 17:31:34
Long 12’393.42 19.84 SRZBNU
Long 12’099.89 13.78 SNLBQU
Long 11’571.35 8.85 SRNB8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

KW 10: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 10: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 10: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.