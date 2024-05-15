Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’899 1.0%  SPI 15’887 0.9%  Dow 39’796 0.6%  DAX 18’875 0.9%  Euro 0.9818 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’101 0.4%  Gold 2’379 0.9%  Bitcoin 58’572 4.9%  Dollar 0.9039 -0.3%  Öl 82.4 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156On113454047Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TUI-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Minus: TUI dank höherer Reisepreise auf Kurs
DZ BANK mit Investmenttipp: Kaufen-Note für Allianz-Aktie
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Nachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
Ausblick: Under Armour mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Walmart gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Suche...
0% Kommission

Renault Aktie [Valor: 293557 / ISIN: FR0000131906]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.05.2024 17:45:00

Renault Group : Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - April 30, 2024

finanzen.net zero Renault-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Renault
46.74 CHF -3.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers  
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer:         Renault SA
122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date 

Total number of issued shares

 		 

Total number of voting rights
April 30, 2024

 		 

295,722,284

 		 

Theoretical number of voting rights(1) : 400,614,117

 
Exercisable number of voting rights(2) : 431,271,785

(1)   Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).


(2)   Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Renault S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten