14.06.2024 08:30:00

Renault Group: Implementation of the share buyback programme

Press Release
June 14, 2024
 
 

Implementation of the share buyback programme

Boulogne-Billancourt, June 14, 2024

As part of the implementation of its share buyback programme, Renault Group has entrusted an investment services provider with a mandate to purchase a maximum number of 900,000 Renault shares, depending on market conditions, over a period running from June 14 up to and including
June 21, 2024.

The purpose of such share buyback is to cover Renault's obligations in the context of the employee shareholding plan "Renaulution Shareplan 2024”.

The description of the share buyback programme, as authorized by the Annual General Meeting of May 16, 2024, under the 19th resolution, is detailed on pages 508 of Renault Group's 2023 Universal Registration Document.

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 4 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold more than 2.235 million vehicles in 2023. It employs nearly 106,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer.
Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced, and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040.
https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS 		 Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com

 

Attachment


