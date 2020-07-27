Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings For The Second Quarter Of 2020

TUPELO, Miss., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the "Company") today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2020. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $20.1 million, as compared to $46.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.36 for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.80 for the second quarter of 2019.

Net income for the six months ending June 30, 2020, was $22.1 million, as compared to net income of $91.7 million for the same time period in 2019. Basic and diluted EPS were $0.39 for the first six months of 2020, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $1.57 and $1.56, respectively, for the first six months of 2019.

"Our second quarter results reflect a rebound in core earnings when compared to the first quarter and truly highlight our team's continued commitment to the core operations of the bank," commented C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team members are continuing to execute our long-term strategy throughout our footprint while providing extraordinary service to our customers. During the quarter, our team closed over 10,500 PPP loans and worked through our internal deferral programs with both commercial and consumer customers. While there are still many economic uncertainties, we remain committed to meeting the needs of our clients and prudently managing our balance sheet while focusing on profitable growth without sacrificing credit quality."

"There are several bright spots in our results that highlight the strong underlying fundamentals of our core business," commented Kevin D. Chapman, Renasant Chief Operating and Financial Officer. "Our mortgage division had another tremendous quarter, with over $1.67 billion of production, continuing to provide an excellent source of diversity in our revenue streams, and our core expenses are trending in the right direction. Our credit quality remains sound and is top-of-mind as we've continued the enhanced monitoring of our loan portfolio implemented in the first quarter of this year, especially the segments we believe are most likely to be adversely impacted by changes in economic activity as a result of the pandemic. Still, in response to the continued economic uncertainty stemming from the pandemic, during the second quarter, we prudently increased our reserves and recorded a $29.5 million provision for loan losses and unfunded commitments. We continue to monitor the impact the pandemic is having on every aspect of our operations, but even during these uncertain times, our commitment to serve the needs of each of our stakeholders remains unchanged."

Paycheck Protection Program and COVID-19 Response Update

Through June 30, 2020, the Company has closed over 10,500 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans in the aggregate amount of approximately $1.3 billion. The Company made PPP loans to both new and existing customers, and generated over $44.7 million in gross fees. Based on trends thus far, the Company does not anticipate the amount of these fees will be materially impacted by payments required to be made to agents of PPP borrowers.

The Company's branch lobbies remain accessible by appointment only (and appointments are generally limited to services that require access inside a branch, such as access to a safe-deposit box to address a pressing need), while protocols designed to minimize Company employees' exposure to COVID-19, such as working remotely, reconfiguring work spaces to promote social distancing and adjusting staff levels, remain in place. As discussed in more detail below, the Company continued to incur expenses, primarily related to employee overtime and other employee benefit accruals, in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic and expects that it will continue to incur elevated expenses even while conditions presenting significant challenges to growth persist. At this time, it remains difficult to accurately predict the duration of this new operating reality. Management's decision on when to return to pre-pandemic operating procedures will take into account the best interests of all of the Company's stakeholders.

Impact of Certain Expenses and Charges

From time to time, the Company incurs expenses and charges in connection with certain transactions with respect to which management is unable to accurately predict when these expenses or charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount of such expenses or charges. The following table presents the impact of these expenses and charges on reported EPS for the second quarter of 2020. There were no such expenses and charges that had a material impact during the second quarter of 2019 or the first six months of 2019. The "COVID-19 related expenses" line item in the table below primarily consists of (a) employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the Company's response to both the COVID-19 pandemic itself and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and (b) expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to

Diluted

EPS

Pre-tax After-tax Impact to

Diluted

EPS Earnings, as reported $ 24,767

$ 20,130

$ 0.36



$ 27,548

$ 22,138

$ 0.39

MSR valuation adjustment 4,951

4,045

0.07



14,522

11,835

0.21

COVID-19 related expenses 6,257

5,113

0.09



9,160

7,465

0.13

Earnings, with exclusions (Non-GAAP) $ 35,975

$ 29,288

$ 0.52



$ 51,230

$ 41,438

$ 0.73



A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Profitability Metrics

The following tables present the Company's profitability metrics, including and excluding the impact of the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuation adjustment, debt prepayment penalties, merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related expenses, as applicable, for the dates presented:



As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 June 30,

2019 Return on average assets 0.55 % 0.06 % 1.47 % 0.80 % 0.33 % 1.47 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.63 % 0.11 % 1.64 % 0.90 % 0.40 % 1.64 % Return on average equity 3.85 % 0.38 % 8.90 % 5.62 % 2.10 % 8.92 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 7.72 % 1.20 % 17.15 % 11.01 % 4.41 % 17.20 %



As Reported With Exclusions

(Non-GAAP)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 June 30,

2020

June 30,

2019 Return on average assets 0.32 %

1.45 % 0.59 %

1.45 % Return on average tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 0.39 %

1.63 % 0.68 %

1.63 % Return on average equity 2.12 %

8.88 % 3.97 %

8.89 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 4.49 %

17.28 % 7.94 %

17.30 %

Financial Condition

Total assets were $14.90 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $13.40 billion at December 31, 2019. Total loans held for investment were $11.00 billion at June 30, 2020, as compared to $9.69 billion at December 31, 2019. Loans held for investment at June 30, 2020 included $1.28 billion in PPP loans.

Total deposits increased to $11.85 billion at June 30, 2020, from $10.21 billion at December 31, 2019. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $1.19 billion to $3.74 billion, or 31.57% of total deposits, at June 30, 2020, as compared to $2.55 billion, or 24.99% of total deposits, at December 31, 2019. The growth in non-interest bearing deposits during the quarter was primarily driven by the Company's PPP lending (as loan proceeds are held as Company deposits until the borrower utilizes the funds), Economic Impact Payments provided for in the government stimulus package and core growth.

Continued Focus on Prudent Capital Management

The Company remains committed to maintaining a strong capital and liquidity position, while also serving the needs of its stakeholders during these uncertain times. As previously announced, the Company suspended its stock repurchase program during the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There is $5.5 million of repurchase availability remaining under the $50.0 million stock repurchase program, which will remain in effect until the earlier of October 2020 or the repurchase of the entire amount of common stock authorized to be repurchased by the Board of Directors.

At June 30, 2020, Tier 1 leverage capital was 9.12%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.69%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.69%, and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.72%. All regulatory ratios exceed the minimums required to be "well-capitalized."

The Company's ratio of shareholders' equity to assets was 13.98% at June 30, 2020, as compared to 15.86% at December 31, 2019. Its tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP) was 7.97% at June 30, 2020, as compared to 9.25% at December 31, 2019.

The PPP loans originated during the quarter and held on the Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2020, negatively impacted the Company's tangible capital ratio by 81 basis points and its leverage ratio by 61 basis points.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $105.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $106.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $112.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income was $212.4 million for the first half of 2020, as compared to $225.9 million for the first half of 2019.

The Company has continued to experience margin pressure during the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates as well as changes in the mix of earning assets during the quarter due to the excess liquidity on the balance sheet. The Company has continued to focus on lowering the cost of funding by growing noninterest-bearing deposits and aggressively lowering interest rates on interest-bearing deposits, while also continuing to be opportunistic when rates offered on wholesale borrowings are advantageous. The following tables present the percentage of total average earning assets, by type and yield, for the periods presented:



Percentage of Total Average Earning

Assets Yield

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30,

2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 76.31 % 83.44 % 82.65 % 4.45 % 4.93 % 5.44 % PPP loans 6.78

—

—

2.73

—

—

Loans held for sale 2.67

2.90

3.23

3.51

3.57

5.90

Securities 10.14

11.14

11.54

2.71

2.91

3.04

Other 4.10

2.52

2.58

0.15

1.12

2.59

Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 3.95 % 4.57 % 5.11 %



Percentage of Total Average

Earning Assets Yield

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Loans held for investment excl. PPP loans 79.71 % 82.90 % 4.69 % 5.44 % PPP loans 3.55

—

2.73

—

Loans held for sale 2.78

3.20

3.54

6.37

Securities 10.61

11.52

2.81

3.12

Other 3.35

2.38

0.50

2.55

Total earning assets 100.00 % 100.00 % 4.25 % 5.13 %

The following tables present reported taxable equivalent net interest margin and yield on loans, including loans held for sale, for the periods presented (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

2020 2020 2019 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 107,457

$ 108,316

$ 114,223

Average earning assets $ 12,776,644

$ 11,609,477

$ 10,942,492

Net interest margin 3.38 % 3.75 % 4.19 %







Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 116,703

$ 121,729

$ 127,896

Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,956,729

$ 10,024,114

$ 9,396,891

Loan yield 4.28 % 4.88 % 5.46 %



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2019 Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 215,773

$ 228,854

Average earning assets $ 12,193,061

$ 10,918,979

Net interest margin 3.56 % 4.23 %





Taxable equivalent interest income on loans $ 238,432

$ 255,102

Average loans, including loans held for sale $ 10,490,422

$ 9,400,956

Loan yield 4.57 % 5.47 %

PPP loans reduced margin and loan yield by 5 basis points and 14 basis points, respectively, in the second quarter of 2020 and 3 basis points and 8 basis points, respectively, in the first half of 2020. In addition to the impact of PPP loans on the margin as disclosed above, excess cash carried on the Company's balance sheet reduced margin by 15 basis points and 9 basis points in the second quarter and first half of 2020, respectively.

The impact from interest income collected on problem loans and purchase accounting adjustments on loans to total interest income on loans, including loans held for sale, loan yield and net interest margin is shown in the following tables for the periods presented (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

June 30, March 31, June 30,

2020 2020 2019 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 384

$ 218

$ 2,173

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 4,700

5,469

7,513

Total impact to interest income $ 5,084

$ 5,687

$ 9,686









Impact to total loan yield 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.41 %







Impact to net interest margin 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.36 %





(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $1,731, $2,187 and $4,197 for the three months ended June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 6 basis points, 9 basis points and 18 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 5 basis points, 8 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively.



Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,

2020 2019 Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 602

$ 2,985

Accretable yield recognized on purchased loans(1) 10,169

15,056

Total impact to interest income $ 10,771

$ 18,041







Impact to total loan yield 0.21 % 0.39 %





Impact to net interest margin 0.18 % 0.33 %





(1) Includes additional interest income recognized in connection with the acceleration of paydowns and payoffs from purchased loans of $3,919 and $8,030 for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. This additional interest income increased total loan yield by 8 basis points and 17 basis points for the same periods, respectively, while increasing net interest margin by 6 basis points and 15 basis points for the same periods, respectively.

For the second quarter of 2020, the cost of total deposits was 49 basis points, as compared to 72 basis points for the first quarter of 2020 and 83 basis points for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 60 basis points for the first six months of 2020, as compared to 81 basis points for the same period in 2019. The tables below present, by type, our funding sources and the total cost of each funding source for the periods presented:



Percentage of Total Average Deposits and

Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Three Months Ending

Three Months Ending

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand 27.80 %

23.19 %

22.82 %

— %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 41.64



44.29



45.12



0.43



0.75



0.89

Savings 6.04



6.11



6.14



0.09



0.15



0.20

Time deposits 16.44



18.98



22.56



1.62



1.71



1.72

Borrowed funds 8.08



7.43



3.36



1.73



2.46



4.61

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

0.59 %

0.85 %

0.96 %



Percentage of Total Average

Deposits and Borrowed Funds

Cost of Funds

Six Months Ending

Six Months Ending

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Noninterest-bearing demand 25.62 %

22.56 %

— %

— % Interest-bearing demand 42.89



45.36



0.59



0.87

Savings 6.07



6.07



0.12



0.20

Time deposits 17.64



22.60



1.66



1.66

Borrowed funds 7.78



3.41



2.06



4.64

Total deposits and borrowed funds 100.00 %

100.00 %

0.71 %

0.94 %

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $64.2 million, as compared to $37.6 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $42.0 million for the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest income for the first six months of 2020 was $101.7 million, as compared to $77.8 million for the same period in 2019. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased quarter over quarter due to a decrease in overdraft fees as a result of increased customer liquidity and a decrease in consumer spending due to shutdowns throughout the Company's footprint. Effective July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the limitations on interchange fees imposed by the Durbin Amendment under the Dodd-Frank Act, which is reflected in the reduction in fees and commissions on loans and deposits in the first six months of 2020 as compared to the first six months of 2019. Mortgage banking income continued to be a strong source of noninterest income for the Company with mortgage production during the second quarter of 2020 of approximately $1.67 billion and year-to-date production of $3.57 billion. Mortgage banking income was offset by a negative MSR valuation adjustment in both the first and second quarter of 2020. The following tables present the components of mortgage banking income for the periods presented (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 46,560

$ 21,782

$ 12,901

Fees, net 5,309

2,919

2,945

Mortgage servicing income, net (1,428)

405

774

MSR valuation adjustment (4,951)

(9,571)

—

Mortgage banking income, net $ 45,490

$ 15,535

$ 16,620





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 68,342

$ 20,789

Fees, net 8,228

4,638

Mortgage servicing income, net (1,023)

1,594

MSR valuation adjustment (14,522)

—

Mortgage banking income, net $ 61,025

$ 27,021



Noninterest expense was $118.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, as compared to $115.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 and $93.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense was $233.3 million for the first six months of 2020, as compared to $182.1 million for the same period in 2019. Salaries and benefits expense was $79.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, which represents an increase of $6.2 million from the previous quarter. Compensation related to the continued elevated mortgage production during the quarter increased $3.2 million dollars on a linked quarter basis. In addition, during the quarter the Company recognized approximately $5.8 million in expense related to elevated overtime and other accruals for employee benefits provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded $2.6 million provision for unfunded commitments in other noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to a $3.4 million provision for unfunded commitments in the first quarter of 2020.

Asset Quality Metrics

At June 30, 2020, the Company's credit quality metrics remained strong. During the first quarter of 2020, in response to the potential economic impact of COVID-19 the Company proactively identified customers in potentially high-risk industries. The Company placed heightened attention on borrowers in the hospitality (such as hotel/motel), restaurant, entertainment and retail trade (the Company does not have material exposure to the energy industry). The Company is continuing to monitor all asset categories given that any category or borrower could be negatively impacted by the pandemic. To provide necessary relief to the Company's borrowers – both consumer and commercial clients – the Company established loan deferral programs allowing qualified clients to defer principal and interest payments for up to 90 days. As of June 30, 2020, approximately 21.5% of the Company's loan portfolio excluding PPP loans was in deferral. The deferral percentage decreased to approximately 13.5% as of July 24, 2020.

The Company's credit quality in future quarters will potentially be impacted by both external and internal factors. External factors outside the Company's control could include items such as federal, state and local government measures, "shelter-in-place" orders, economic impact of government programs and future spread of COVID-19. Internal factors that will potentially impact credit quality include items such as the Company's loan deferral programs, involvement in government offered programs and the related financial impact of these programs. The impact of each of these items are unknown at this time and could materially and adversely impact future credit quality.

The table below shows nonperforming assets, which includes nonperforming loans (loans 90 days or more past due and nonaccrual loans) and other real estate owned, as well as early stage delinquencies (loans 30-89 days past due) for the periods presented (in thousands).



June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019

Non

Purchased Purchased Total Non

Purchased Purchased Total Nonaccrual loans $ 16,591

$ 21,361

$ 37,952

$ 21,509

$ 7,038

$ 28,547

Loans 90 days past due or more 3,993

2,158

6,151

3,458

4,317

7,775

Nonperforming loans $ 20,584

$ 23,519

$ 44,103

$ 24,967

$ 11,355

$ 36,322

Other real estate owned 4,694

4,431

9,125

2,762

5,248

8,010

Nonperforming assets $ 25,278

$ 27,950

$ 53,228

$ 27,729

$ 16,603

$ 44,332

Nonperforming loans/total loans



0.40 %



0.37 % Nonperforming loans/total loans excluding PPP loans



0.45 %



—

Nonperforming assets/total assets



0.36 %



0.33 % Nonperforming assets/total assets excluding PPP loans



0.39 %



—

Loans 30-89 days past due $ 6,586

$ 3,089

$ 9,675

$ 22,781

$ 14,887

$ 37,668

Loans 30-89 days past due/total loans



0.09 %



0.39 %

The implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020, which required purchased credit deteriorated loans to be classified as nonaccrual based on performance, contributed approximately $5.3 million as of June 30, 2020 to the increase in purchased nonaccrual loans.

The table below shows the allowance transition from the former incurred loss allowance model at December 31, 2019 through the day one transition to CECL on January 1, 2020 and the subsequent reserve build-up through the first half of 2020 and the ending allowance under the CECL model at June 30, 2020 (in thousands).



December 31, 2019 January 1, 2020 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020

Incurred Loss

Model CECL Model

Day 1 CECL Model Allowance for credit losses $ 52,162

$ 94,647

$ 120,185

$ 145,387

Reserve for unfunded commitments 946

11,336

14,735

17,335

Total reserves $ 53,108

$ 105,983

$ 134,920

$ 162,722

Allowance for credit losses/total loans 0.54 % 0.98 % 1.23 % 1.32 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans —

—

—

1.50 % Reserve for unfunded commitments/total unfunded commitments 0.04 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.66 %

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $26.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments, which is recorded in other noninterest expense, of $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. Net loan charge-offs were $1.7 million, or 0.06% of average loans held for investment on an annualized basis. The continued elevated provision is driven by qualitative factors related to the uncertainty concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, with forecasted negative GDP growth and high unemployment rates throughout 2020 and into 2021, and a potential prolonged economic recovery period.

The provision for credit losses recorded during the second quarter of 2019 was $900 thousand with net charge-offs of $676 thousand, or 0.03% of average loans held for sale on an annualized basis. The Company's coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans, was 329.65% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 240.19% as of March 31, 2020 and 143.61% as of December 31, 2019.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "may increase," "may fluctuate," "will likely result," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would" and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company's future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company's management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Currently, the most important factor that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements is the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related governmental measures to respond to the pandemic on the United States economy and the economies of the markets in which the Company operates. In this press release, the Company has addressed the historical impact of the pandemic on the operations of the Company and set forth certain expectations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic's future impact on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, asset quality, cash flows and prospects. The Company believes that its statements regarding future events and conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic are reasonable, but these statements are based on assumptions regarding, among other things, how long the pandemic will continue, the duration and extent of the governmental measures implemented to contain the pandemic and ameliorate its impact on businesses and individuals throughout the United States, and the impact of the pandemic and the government's virus containment measures on national and local economies, all of which are out of the Company's control. If the Company's assumptions underlying its statements about future events prove to be incorrect, the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, asset quality, cash flows and prospects may be materially different from what is presented in the Company's forward-looking statements.

Important factors other than the COVID-19 pandemic currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company's ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards, such as the adoption of the CECL model as of January 1, 2020; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company's potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) natural disasters, epidemics and other catastrophic events in the Company's geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management's control. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated, and is likely to continue to exacerbate, the impact of any of these factors on the Company. Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company's forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, namely, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, return on average tangible assets, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets (commonly referred to as the "tangible capital ratio"), tangible book value per share and the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, when applicable, COVID-19 related expenses, merger and conversion expenses, debt prepayment penalties and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item (as discussed earlier in this release) were readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management's inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible and charges such as merger and conversion expenses and COVID-19 related charges can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution's regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company's results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these other non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the table at the end of this release under the caption "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP."

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release is intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company's calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

RENASANT CORPORATION



















(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















































Q2 2020-

For The Six Months Ending







2020

2019

Q2 2019

June 30,









Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Statement of earnings







































Interest income - taxable equivalent basis

$ 125,630



$ 131,887



$ 135,119



$ 135,927



$ 139,285



$ 138,578



(9.80) %

$ 257,517



$ 277,863



(7.32) % Interest income

$ 123,955



$ 130,173



$ 133,148



$ 134,476



$ 137,862



$ 137,094



(10.09)



$ 254,128



$ 274,956



(7.58)

Interest expense

18,173



23,571



24,263



25,651



25,062



23,947



(27.49)



41,744



49,009



(14.82)



Net interest income

105,782



106,602



108,885



108,825



112,800



113,147



(6.22)



212,384



225,947



(6.00)

Provision for loan losses

26,900



26,350



2,950



1,700



900



1,500



2,888.89



53,250



2,400



2,118.75



Net interest income after provision

78,882



80,252



105,935



107,125



111,900



111,647



(29.51)



159,134



223,547



(28.81)

Service charges on deposit accounts

6,832



9,070



9,273



8,992



8,605



9,102



(20.60)



15,902



17,707



(10.19)

Fees and commissions on loans and deposits

2,971



3,054



2,822



3,090



7,047



6,471



(57.84)



6,025



13,518



(55.43)

Insurance commissions and fees

2,125



1,991



2,105



2,508



2,190



2,116



(2.97)



4,116



4,306



(4.41)

Wealth management revenue

3,824



4,002



3,920



3,588



3,601



3,324



6.19



7,826



6,925



13.01

Securities gains (losses)

31



—



—



343



-8



13



(487.50)



31



5



520.00

Mortgage banking income

45,490



15,535



15,165



15,710



16,620



10,401



173.71



61,025



27,021



125.84

Other

2,897



3,918



4,171



3,722



3,905



4,458



(25.81)



6,815



8,363



(18.51)



Total noninterest income

64,170



37,570



37,456



37,953



41,960



35,885



52.93



101,740



77,845



30.70

Salaries and employee benefits

79,361



73,189



67,684



65,425



60,325



57,350



31.56



152,550



117,675



29.64

Data processing

5,047



5,006



5,095



4,980



4,698



4,906



7.43



10,053



9,604



4.68

Occupancy and equipment

13,511



14,120



13,231



12,943



11,544



11,835



17.04



27,631



23,379



18.19

Other real estate

620



418



339



418



252



1,004



146.03



1,038



1,256



(17.36)

Amortization of intangibles

1,834



1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110



(10.67)



3,729



4,163



(10.43)

Merger and conversion related expenses

—



—



76



24



179



—



(100.00)



—



179



—

Debt extinguishment penalty

90



—



—



54



—



—



100.00



90



—



100.00

Other

17,822



20,413



7,181



10,660



14,239



11,627



25.16



38,235



25,866



47.82



Total noninterest expense

118,285



115,041



95,552



96,500



93,290



88,832



26.79



233,326



182,122



28.12

Income before income taxes

24,767



2,781



47,839



48,578



60,570



58,700



(59.11)



27,548



119,270



(53.07)

Income taxes

4,637



773



9,424



11,132



13,945



13,590



(66.75)



5,410



27,535



(80.35)



Net income

$ 20,130



$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110



(56.83)



$ 22,138



$ 91,735



(28.97)

Basic earnings per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.04



$ 0.67



$ 0.65



$ 0.80



$ 0.77



(55.00)



$ 0.39



$ 1.57



(75.16)

Diluted earnings per share

0.36



0.04



0.67



0.64



0.80



0.77



(55.00)



0.39



1.56



(75.00)

Average basic shares outstanding

56,165,452



56,534,816



57,153,160



58,003,215



58,461,024



58,585,517



(3.93)



56,350,134



58,523,007



(3.71)

Average diluted shares outstanding

56,325,476



56,706,289



57,391,876



58,192,419



58,618,976



58,730,535



(3.91)



56,514,599



58,669,056



(3.67)

Common shares outstanding

56,181,962



56,141,018



56,855,002



57,455,306



58,297,670



58,633,630



(3.63)



56,181,962



58,297,670



(3.63)

Cash dividend per common share

$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.22



$ 0.21



—



$ 0.44



$ 0.43



2.33

Performance ratios







































Return on avg shareholders' equity

3.85 %

0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %





2.12 %

8.88 %



Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP) (1)

7.72 %

1.20 %

13.75 %

13.38 %

17.15 %

17.41 %





4.49 %

17.28 %



Return on avg assets

0.55 %

0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %





0.32 %

1.45 %



Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2)

0.63 %

0.11 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.64 %

1.61 %





0.39 %

1.63 %



Net interest margin (FTE)

3.38 %

3.75 %

3.90 %

3.98 %

4.19 %

4.27 %





3.56 %

4.23 %



Yield on earning assets (FTE)

3.95 %

4.57 %

4.75 %

4.91 %

5.11 %

5.16 %





4.25 %

5.13 %



Cost of funding

0.59 %

0.85 %

0.89 %

0.97 %

0.96 %

0.92 %





0.71 %

0.94 %



Average earning assets to average assets

86.88 %

86.17 %

85.71 %

85.58 %

85.72 %

85.58 %





86.54 %

85.65 %



Average loans to average deposits

93.35 %

93.83 %

92.43 %

89.13 %

89.13 %

89.33 %





93.58 %

89.23 %



Noninterest income (less securities gains/









































losses) to average assets

1.75 %

1.12 %

1.13 %

1.16 %

1.32 %

1.14 %





1.45 %

1.23 %



Noninterest expense (less debt prepayment penalties/









































penalties/merger-related expenses) to









































average assets

3.23 %

3.43 %

2.88 %

2.98 %

2.93 %

2.83 %





3.33 %

2.88 %



Net overhead ratio

1.48 %

2.31 %

1.75 %

1.82 %

1.61 %

1.69 %





1.88 %

1.65 %



Efficiency ratio (FTE)

68.92 %

78.86 %

64.43 %

65.10 %

59.73 %

59.02 %





73.49 %

59.38 %



Adjusted efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) (4)

60.89 %

68.73 %

63.62 %

62.53 %

58.30 %

57.62 %





64.56 %

57.97 %





























RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























































Q2 2020 -

As of







2020

2019

Q2 2019

June 30,









Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Average Balances







































Total assets

$ 14,706,027



$ 13,472,550



$ 13,157,843



$ 12,846,131



$ 12,764,669



$ 12,730,939



15.21 %

$ 14,089,289



$ 12,747,897



10.52 % Earning assets

12,776,643



11,609,477



11,277,000



10,993,645



10,942,492



10,895,205



16.76



12,193,058



10,918,979



11.67

Securities

1,295,539



1,292,875



1,234,718



1,227,678



1,262,271



1,253,224



2.64



1,294,207



1,257,772



2.90

Loans held for sale

340,582



336,829



350,783



385,437



353,103



345,264



(3.55)



338,706



349,205



(3.01)

Loans, net of unearned

10,616,147



9,687,285



9,457,658



9,109,252



9,043,788



9,059,802



17.39



10,151,716



9,051,751



12.15

Intangibles

974,237



975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820



(0.04)



975,085



975,718



(0.06)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,439,634



2,586,963



2,611,265



2,500,810



2,395,899



2,342,406



43.56



3,013,298



2,369,300



27.18

Interest-bearing deposits

7,933,035



7,737,615



7,620,602



7,719,510



7,750,986



7,799,892



2.35



7,835,324



7,775,304



0.77

Total deposits

11,372,669



10,324,578



10,231,867



10,220,320



10,146,885



10,142,298



12.08



10,848,622



10,144,604



6.94

Borrowed funds

1,000,789



829,320



596,101



308,931



354,234



363,140



182.52



915,054



358,662



155.13

Shareholders' equity

2,101,092



2,105,143



2,131,342



2,131,537



2,102,093



2,065,370



(0.05)



2,103,118



2,083,833



0.93



































































Q2 2020 -

As of

2020

2019

Q4 2019

June 30,



Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Balances at period end







































Total assets

$ 14,897,207



$ 13,890,550



$ 13,400,618



$ 13,039,674



$ 12,892,653



$ 12,862,395



11.17 %

$ 14,897,207



$ 12,892,653



15.55 % Earning assets

13,041,846



11,970,492



11,522,388



11,145,052



11,064,957



11,015,535



13.19



13,041,846



11,064,957



17.87

Securities

1,303,494



1,359,129



1,290,613



1,238,577



1,268,280



1,255,353



1.00



1,303,494



1,268,280



2.78

Loans held for sale

339,747



448,797



318,272



392,448



461,681



318,563



6.75



339,747



461,681



(26.41)

Non purchased loans

9,206,101



7,802,404



7,587,974



7,031,818



6,704,288



6,565,599



21.32



9,206,101



6,704,288



37.32

Purchased loans

1,791,203



1,966,973



2,101,664



2,281,966



2,350,366



2,522,694



(14.77)



1,791,203



2,350,366



(23.79)



Total loans

10,997,304



9,769,377



9,689,638



9,313,784



9,054,654



9,088,293



13.50



10,997,304



9,054,654



21.45

Intangibles

973,214



975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726



(0.38)



973,214



973,673



(0.05)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,740,296



2,642,059



2,551,770



2,607,056



2,408,984



2,366,223



46.58



3,740,296



2,408,984



55.26

Interest-bearing deposits

8,106,062



7,770,367



7,661,398



7,678,980



7,781,077



7,902,689



5.80



8,106,062



7,781,077



4.18



Total deposits

11,846,358



10,412,426



10,213,168



10,286,036



10,190,061



10,268,912



15.99



11,846,358



10,190,061



16.25

Borrowed funds

718,490



1,169,631



865,598



433,705



401,934



350,859



(16.99)



718,490



401,934



78.76

Shareholders' equity

2,082,946



2,070,512



2,125,689



2,119,659



2,119,696



2,088,877



(2.01)



2,082,946



2,119,696



(1.73)

Market value per common share

24.90



21.84



35.42



35.01



35.94



33.85



(29.70)



24.90



35.94



(30.72)

Book value per common share

37.07



36.88



37.39



36.89



36.36



35.63



(0.85)



37.07



36.36



1.95

Tangible book value per common share

19.75



19.51



20.20



19.86



19.66



18.98



(2.25)



19.75



19.66



0.46

Shareholders' equity to assets (actual)

13.98 %

14.91 %

15.86 %

16.26 %

16.44 %

16.24 %





13.98 %

16.44 %



Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)(3)

7.97 %

8.48 %

9.25 %

9.46 %

9.62 %

9.36 %





7.97 %

9.62 %



Leverage ratio

9.12 %

9.90 %

10.37 %

10.56 %

10.65 %

10.44 %





9.12 %

10.65 %



Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

10.69 %

10.63 %

11.12 %

11.36 %

11.64 %

11.49 %





10.69 %

11.64 %



Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

11.69 %

11.63 %

12.14 %

12.40 %

12.69 %

12.55 %





11.69 %

12.69 %



Total risk-based capital ratio

13.72 %

13.44 %

13.78 %

14.07 %

14.62 %

14.57 %





13.72 %

14.62 %











































RENASANT CORPORATION























(Unaudited)

























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























































Q2 2020 -

As of







2020

2019

Q4 2019

June 30,









Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Percent









Percent



Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Variance

2020

2019

Variance Non purchased loans







































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 1,134,965



$ 1,144,004

$ 1,052,353



$ 988,867



$ 930,598



$ 921,081



7.85 %

$ 1,134,965



$ 930,598



21.96 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program

1,281,278



—



—



—



—



—



100.00



1,281,278



—



100.00

Lease financing

80,779



84,679

81,875



69,953



59,158



58,651



(1.34)



80,779



59,158



36.55

Real estate- construction

756,872



745,066

774,901



764,589



716,129



651,119



(2.33)



756,872



716,129



5.69

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

2,342,987



2,356,627

2,350,126



2,235,908



2,160,617



2,114,908



(0.30)



2,342,987



2,160,617



8.44

Real estate - commercial mortgages

3,400,718



3,242,172

3,128,876



2,809,470



2,741,402



2,726,186



8.69



3,400,718



2,741,402



24.05

Installment loans to individuals

208,502



229,856

199,843



163,031



96,384



93,654



4.33



208,502



96,384



116.32

Loans, net of unearned

$ 9,206,101



$ 7,802,404

$ 7,587,974



$ 7,031,818



$ 6,704,288



$ 6,565,599



21.32



$ 9,206,101



$ 6,704,288



37.32

Purchased loans





































Commercial, financial, agricultural

$ 225,355



$ 280,572

$ 315,619



$ 339,693



$ 374,478



$ 387,376



(28.60)



$ 225,355



$ 374,478



(39.82)

Real estate- construction

34,236



42,829

51,582



52,106



65,402



89,954



(33.63)



34,236



65,402



(47.65)

Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages

445,526



489,674

516,487



561,725



604,855



654,265



(13.74)



445,526



604,855



(26.34)

Real estate - commercial mortgages

1,010,035



1,066,536

1,115,389



1,212,905



1,276,567



1,357,446



(9.45)



1,010,035



1,276,567



(20.88)

Installment loans to individuals

76,051



87,362

102,587



115,537



29,064



33,653



(25.87)



76,051



29,064



161.67

Loans, net of unearned

$ 1,791,203



$ 1,966,973

$ 2,101,664



$ 2,281,966



$ 2,350,366



$ 2,522,694



(14.77)



$ 1,791,203



$ 2,350,366



(23.79)

Asset quality data





































Non purchased assets





































Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,591



$ 21,384

$ 21,509



$ 15,733



$ 14,268



$ 12,507



(22.86)



$ 16,591



$ 14,268



16.28

Loans 90 past due or more

3,993



4,459

3,458



7,325



4,175



1,192



15.47



3,993



4,175



(4.36)

Nonperforming loans

20,584



25,843

24,967



23,058



18,443



13,699



(17.56)



20,584



18,443



11.61

Other real estate owned

4,694



3,241

2,762



1,975



3,475



4,223



69.95



4,694



3,475



35.08

Nonperforming assets

$ 25,278



$ 29,084

$ 27,729



$ 25,033



$ 21,918



$ 17,922



(8.84)



$ 25,278



$ 21,918



15.33

Purchased assets





































Nonaccrual loans

$ 21,361



$ 19,090

$ 7,038



$ 6,123



$ 7,250



$ 7,828



203.51



$ 21,361



$ 7,250



194.63

Loans 90 past due or more

2,158



5,104

4,317



7,034



7,687



5,436



(50.01)



2,158



7,687



(71.93)

Nonperforming loans

23,519



24,194

11,355



13,157



14,937



13,264



107.12



23,519



14,937



57.45

Other real estate owned

4,431



5,430

5,248



6,216



5,258



5,932



(15.57)



4,431



5,258



(15.73)

Nonperforming assets

$ 27,950



$ 29,624

$ 16,603



$ 19,373



$ 20,195



$ 19,196



68.34



$ 27,950



$ 20,195



38.40

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$ 1,698



$ 811

$ 1,602



$ 945



$ 676



$ 691



5.99



$ 2,509



$ 1,367



83.54

Allowance for loan losses

$ 145,387



$ 120,185

$ 52,162



$ 50,814



$ 50,059



$ 49,835



178.72



$ 145,387



$ 50,059



190.43

Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans

0.06 %

0.03 % 0.07 %

0.04 %

0.03 %

0.03 %





0.05 %

0.03 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans*

0.40 %

0.51 % 0.37 %

0.39 %

0.37 %

0.30 %





0.40 %

0.37 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets*

0.36 %

0.42 % 0.33 %

0.34 %

0.33 %

0.29 %





0.36 %

0.33 %



Allowance for loan losses / total loans*

1.32 %

1.23 % 0.54 %

0.55 %

0.55 %

0.55 %





1.32 %

0.55 %



Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans*

329.65 %

240.19 % 143.61 %

140.31 %

149.97 %

184.83 %





329.65 %

149.97 %



Nonperforming loans / total loans**

0.22 %

0.33 % 0.33 %

0.33 %

0.28 %

0.21 %





0.22 %

0.28 %



Nonperforming assets / total assets**

0.17 %

0.21 % 0.21 %

0.19 %

0.17 %

0.14 %





0.17 %

0.17 %







*Based on all assets (includes purchased assets) **Excludes all purchased assets

RENASANT CORPORATION





























































(Unaudited)































































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













































































































































Three Months Ending

For The Six Months Ending





June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

June 30, 2020





June 30, 2019





Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/

Average

Interest

Yield/



Average





Interest

Yield/





Average





Interest

Yield/

Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate Balance Income/ Rate



Balance





Income/ Rate





Balance





Income/

Rate



Expense



Expense



Expense













Expense















Expense





Assets











































































Interest-earning assets:











































































Loans











































































Non purchased

$ 7,872,371



$ 81,836



4.18 %

$ 7,654,662



$ 88,554



4.65 %

$ 6,622,202



$ 83,922



5.08 %

$ 7,763,516



$ 170,390

4.41 %

$ 6,538,998



$ 165,106

5.09 % Purchased

1,877,698



26,005



5.57 %

2,032,623



30,187



5.97 %

2,421,586



38,783



6.42 %

1,955,161



56,192

5.78 %

2,512,753



78,968

6.34 % SBA Paycheck Protection Program

866,078



5,886



2.73 %

—



—



— %

—



—



— %

433,039



5,886

2.73 %

—



—

— % Total loans

10,616,147



113,727



4.31 %

9,687,285



118,741



4.93 %

9,043,788



122,705



5.44 %

10,151,716



232,468

4.61 %

9,051,751



244,074

5.44 % Loans held for sale

340,582



2,976



3.51 %

336,829



2,988



3.57 %

353,103



5,191



5.90 %

338,706



5,964

3.54 %

349,205



11,028

6.37 % Securities:























































Taxable(1)

1,031,740



6,386



2.49 %

1,067,274



7,289



2.75 %

1,084,736



7,699



2.85 %

1,049,507



13,675

2.62 %

1,073,422



15,591

2.93 % Tax-exempt

263,799



2,346



3.58 %

225,601



2,058



3.67 %

177,535



1,860



4.20 %

244,700



4,404

3.62 %

184,350



3,882

4.25 % Total securities

1,295,539



8,732



2.71 %

1,292,875



9,347



2.91 %

1,262,271



9,559



3.04 %

1,294,207



18,079

2.81 %

1,257,772



19,473

3.12 % Interest-bearing balances with banks

524,376



195



0.15 %

292,488



811



1.12 %

283,330



1,830



2.59 %

408,432



1,006

0.50 %

260,251



3,288

2.55 % Total interest-earning assets

12,776,644



125,630



3.95 %

11,609,477



131,887



4.57 %

10,942,492



139,285



5.11 %

12,193,061



257,517

4.25 %

10,918,979



277,863

5.13 % Cash and due from banks

214,079











186,317











178,606











200,198









185,198







Intangible assets

974,237











975,933











974,628











975,085









975,718







Other assets

741,067











700,823











668,943











720,945









668,002







Total assets

$ 14,706,027











$ 13,472,550











$ 12,764,669











$ 14,089,289









$ 12,747,897







Liabilities and shareholders' equity























































Interest-bearing liabilities:























































Deposits:























































Interest-bearing demand(2)

$ 5,151,713



$ 5,524



0.43 %

$ 4,939,757



$ 9,253



0.75 %

$ 4,737,780



$ 10,495



0.89 %

$ 5,045,735



$ 14,777

0.59 %

$ 4,763,837



$ 20,569

0.87 % Savings deposits

747,173



173



0.09 %

681,182



252



0.15 %

644,540



329



0.20 %

714,177



426

0.12 %

637,644



621

0.20 % Time deposits

2,034,149



8,174



1.62 %

2,116,676



8,989



1.71 %

2,368,666



10,167



1.72 %

2,075,412



17,163

1.66 %

2,373,823



19,573

1.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits

7,933,035



13,871



0.70 %

7,737,615



18,494



0.96 %

7,750,986



20,991



1.09 %

7,835,324



32,366

0.83 %

7,775,304



40,763

1.06 % Borrowed funds

1,000,789



4,302



1.73 %

829,320



5,077



2.46 %

354,234



4,071



4.61 %

915,054



9,378

2.06 %

358,662



8,246

4.64 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,933,824



18,173



0.82 %

8,566,935



23,571



1.11 %

8,105,220



25,062



1.24 %

8,750,378



41,744

0.96 %

8,133,966



49,009

1.22 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,439,634











2,586,963











2,395,899











3,013,298









2,369,300







Other liabilities

231,477











213,509











161,457











222,495









160,798







Shareholders' equity

2,101,092











2,105,143











2,102,093











2,103,118









2,083,833







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 14,706,027











$ 13,472,550











$ 12,764,669











$ 14,089,289









$ 12,747,897







Net interest income/ net interest margin





$ 107,457



3.38 %





$ 108,316



3.75 %





$ 114,223



4.19 %





$ 215,773

3.56 %





$ 228,854

4.23 % Cost of funding









0.59 %









0.85 %









0.96 %







0.71 %







0.94 % Cost of total deposits









0.49 %









0.72 %









0.83 %







0.60 %







0.81 %



(1)U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which we operate. (2)Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

RENASANT CORPORATION





































(Unaudited)





































(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP





































Six Months Ended







2020

2019





June 30,









Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First















Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter





2020

2019 Net income (GAAP)

$ 20,130



$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110







$ 22,138



$ 91,735



Amortization of intangibles

1,834



1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110







3,729



4,163



Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

(335)



(527)



(383)



(457)



(473)



(488)







(690)



(961)

Tangible net income (non-GAAP)

$ 21,629



$ 3,376



$ 39,978



$ 38,985



$ 48,205



$ 46,732







$ 25,177



$ 94,937













































Net income (GAAP)

$ 20,130



$ 2,008



$ 38,415



$ 37,446



$ 46,625



$ 45,110







$ 22,138



$ 91,735



Merger & conversion expenses

—



—



76



24



179



—







—



179



Debt prepayment penalties

90



—



—



54



—



—







90



—



MSR valuation adjustment

4,951



9,571



(1,296)



3,132



—



—







14,522



—



COVID-19 related expenses

6,257



2,903



—



—



—



—







9,160



—



Tax effect of adjustment noted above (A)

(2,065)



(3,467)



241



(736)



(41)



—







(4,398)



(41)

Net income with exclusions (non-GAAP)

$ 29,363



$ 11,015



$ 37,436



$ 39,920



$ 46,763



$ 45,110







$ 41,512



$ 91,873













































Average shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 2,101,092



$ 2,105,143



$ 2,131,342



$ 2,131,537



$ 2,102,093



$ 2,065,370







$ 2,103,118



$ 2,083,833



Intangibles

974,237



975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820







975,085



975,718

Average tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,126,855



$ 1,129,210



$ 1,153,836



$ 1,156,231



$ 1,127,465



$ 1,088,550







$ 1,128,033



$ 1,108,115













































Average total assets (GAAP)

$ 14,706,027



$ 13,472,550



$ 13,157,843



$ 12,846,131



$ 12,764,669



$ 12,730,939







$ 14,089,289



$ 12,747,897



Intangibles

974,237



975,933



977,506



975,306



974,628



976,820







975,085



975,718

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 13,731,790



$ 12,496,617



$ 12,180,337



$ 11,870,825



$ 11,790,041



$ 11,754,119







$ 13,114,204



$ 11,772,179













































Actual shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$ 2,082,946



$ 2,070,512



$ 2,125,689



$ 2,119,659



$ 2,119,696



$ 2,088,877







$ 2,082,946



$ 2,119,696



Intangibles

973,214



975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726







973,214



973,673

Actual tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

$ 1,109,732



$ 1,095,464



$ 1,148,746



$ 1,141,269



$ 1,146,023



$ 1,113,151







$ 1,109,732



$ 1,146,023













































Actual total assets (GAAP)

$ 14,897,207



$ 13,890,550



$ 13,400,618



$ 13,039,674



$ 12,892,653



$ 12,862,395







$ 14,897,207



$ 12,892,653



Intangibles

973,214



975,048



976,943



978,390



973,673



975,726







973,214



973,673

Actual tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$ 13,923,993



$ 12,915,502



$ 12,423,675



$ 12,061,284



$ 11,918,980



$ 11,886,669







$ 13,923,993



$ 11,918,980





(A) Tax effect is calculated based on respective periods effective tax rate.

RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP





































Six Months Ended







2020

2019





June 30,









Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First















Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter





2020

2019 (1) Return on Average Equity



































Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP)

3.85 %

0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %





2.12 %

8.88 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

3.87 %

0.82 %

6.60 %

6.41 %

8.25 %

8.55 %





2.37 %

8.40 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity (non-GAAP)

7.72 %

1.20 %

13.75 %

13.38 %

17.15 %

17.41 %





4.49 %

17.28 %











































Return on avg s/h's equity (GAAP)

3.85 %

0.38 %

7.15 %

6.97 %

8.90 %

8.86 %





2.12 %

8.88 %

Effect of exclusions from net income

1.77 %

1.72 %

-0.18 %

0.46 %

0.02 %

— %





1.85 %

0.01 % Return on avg s/h's equity with excl. (non-GAAP)

5.62 %

2.10 %

6.97 %

7.43 %

8.92 %

8.86 %





3.97 %

8.89 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

5.40 %

2.31 %

6.44 %

6.80 %

8.28 %

8.55 %





3.97 %

8.41 % Return on avg tangible s/h's equity with exclusions (non-GAAP)

11.02 %

4.41 %

13.41 %

14.23 %

17.20 %

17.41 %





7.94 %

17.30 %











































(2) Return on Average Assets



































Return on avg assets (GAAP)

0.55 %

0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %





0.32 %

1.45 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.08 %

0.05 %

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.17 %

0.17 %





0.07 %

0.18 % Return on avg tangible assets (non-GAAP)

0.63 %

0.11 %

1.30 %

1.30 %

1.64 %

1.61 %





0.39 %

1.63 %











































Return on avg assets (GAAP)

0.55 %

0.06 %

1.16 %

1.16 %

1.47 %

1.44 %





0.32 %

1.45 %

Effect of exclusions from net income

0.25 %

0.27 %

-0.03 %

0.07 %

— %

— %





0.27 %

— % Return on avg assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)

0.80 %

0.33 %

1.13 %

1.23 %

1.47 %

1.44 %





0.59 %

1.45 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

0.10 %

0.07 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.17 %

0.17 %





0.09 %

0.18 % Return on avg tangible assets with exclusions (non-GAAP)

0.90 %

0.40 %

1.27 %

1.39 %

1.64 %

1.61 %





0.68 %

1.63 %











































(3) Shareholder Equity Ratio



































Shareholders' equity to actual assets (GAAP)

13.98 %

14.91 %

15.86 %

16.26 %

16.44 %

16.24 %





13.98 %

16.44 %

Effect of adjustment for intangible assets

6.01 %

6.43 %

6.61 %

6.80 %

6.82 %

6.88 %





6.01 %

6.82 % Tangible capital ratio (non-GAAP)

7.97 %

8.48 %

9.25 %

9.46 %

9.62 %

9.36 %





7.97 %

9.62 %

RENASANT CORPORATION (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























































































































Six Months Ended





2020

2019





June 30,







Second

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First



















Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter





2020

2019 Interest income (FTE)

$ 125,630



$ 131,887



$ 135,119



$ 135,927



$ 139,285



$ 138,578







$ 257,517



$ 277,863



Interest expense

18,173



23,571



24,263



25,651



25,062



23,947







41,744



49,009

Net Interest income (FTE)

$ 107,457



$ 108,316



$ 110,856



$ 110,276



$ 114,223



$ 114,631







$ 215,773



$ 228,854











































Total noninterest income

$ 64,170



$ 37,570



$ 37,456



$ 37,953



$ 41,960



$ 35,885







$ 101,740



$ 77,845



Securities gains (losses)

31



—



—



343



(8)



13







31



5



MSR valuation adjustment

(4,951)



(9,571)



1,296



(3,132)



—



—







(14,522)



—

Total adjusted noninterest income

$ 69,090



$ 47,141



$ 36,160



$ 40,742



$ 41,968



$ 35,872







$ 116,231



$ 77,840











































Total noninterest expense

$ 118,285



$ 115,041



$ 95,552



$ 96,500



$ 93,290



$ 88,832







$ 233,326



$ 182,122



Amortization of intangibles

1,834



1,895



1,946



1,996



2,053



2,110







3,729



4,163



Merger-related expenses

—



—



76



24



179



—







—



179



Debt extinguishment penalty

90



—



—



54



—



—







90



—



COVID-19 related expenses

6,257



2,903



—



—



—



—







9,160



—



Provision for unfunded commitments

2,600



3,400



—



—



—



—







6,000



—

Total adjusted noninterest expense

$ 107,504



$ 106,843



$ 93,530



$ 94,426



$ 91,058



$ 86,722







$ 214,347



$ 177,780











































Efficiency Ratio (GAAP)

68.92 %

78.86 %

64.43 %

65.10 %

59.73 %

59.02 %





73.49 %

59.38 % (4) Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

60.89 %

68.73 %

63.62 %

62.53 %

58.30 %

57.62 %





64.56 %

57.97 %

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renasant-corporation-announces-earnings-for-the-second-quarter-of-2020-301100545.html

SOURCE Renasant Corporation