Renaissance Reports 2019 Annual Results

VANCOUVER, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance" or the "Company") (TSX-V:ROE / OTCQB: RNSFF) reports its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 2019

Revenue and operating netback in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.9 million and $0.6 million respectively, with production of 1,257 boe/d inline with previous quarters in 2019;

and respectively, with production of 1,257 boe/d inline with previous quarters in 2019; Renaissance closed on an equity private placement for 10 million common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of $2.0 million ;

per share for gross proceeds to the Company of ; Renaissance received a 20-month extension to December 27, 2020 , from the Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("CNH") to complete the work programs on the Company's 100% held producing properties in the state of Chiapas ;

, from the Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos ("CNH") to complete the work programs on the Company's 100% held producing properties in the state of ; Evaluation of the cores acquired from the Upper Jurassic formations at Amatitlán confirms the presence of the critical characteristics of a commercial play;

Renaissance has entered into an agreement for the transfer of its non-core Ponton license to a Mexico based oil and gas company for consideration of US$1,000,000 , upon closing, plus a gross overriding royalty of 10% on future oil and gas revenue from Ponton, for maximum aggregate royalties of US$3,000,000 ; and

based oil and gas company for consideration of , upon closing, plus a gross overriding royalty of 10% on future oil and gas revenue from Ponton, for maximum aggregate royalties of ; and Renaissance closed on a strategic investment with Energy Mexican Services, LLC for gross proceeds of US$2.0 million to the Company at a price of $0.20 per share.







Three Months Ended

Year Ended





Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018

2019 2018 Production













Crude oil (bbl/d) 368 392

374 492

Natural gas (mcf/d) 5,337 4,926

5,192 5,548 Total (Boe/d)

1,257 1,213

1,239 1,417















Prices













Crude oil ($/bbl) 76.22 80.13

77.96 80.77

Natural gas ($/mcf) 4.80 6.28

4.68 5.19















Revenue

4,908,131 5,854,526

19,514,049 25,019,241

Royalties

(3,853,731) (5,145,102)

(15,364,238) (20,436,687)

Operating costs (488,993) (481,948)

(1,264,609) (2,163,437) Operating netback 565,407 227,476

2,885,202 2,419,117















Net income (loss) (925,078) 934,282

(2,928,176) (904,995)

Per share, basic & diluted (0.00) 0.00

(0.01) (0.00)















Funds flow from operations1 (752,604) (552,225)

(1,355,503) (1,091,761)

Per share, basic & diluted1 (0.00) (0.00)

(0.00) (0.00) 1 See Non-GAAP Measures Section 13 of the MD&A



PRESIDENT'S MESSAGE

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Renaissance, and its partner LUKOIL, continued to negotiate towards the development plan for the Amatitlán block for the commercialization of all prospective zones, with particular emphasis on the Upper Jurassic formations. Specifically, management is progressing the migration of Amatitlán from a service contract to a mutually beneficial contract structure for all partners.

Renaissance produced an average of 1,239 boe/d at the Mundo Nuevo and Malva blocks in Chiapas during 2019 which has been consistent with previous production levels while Topén-3 has been shut in. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Renaissance's working capital was significantly impacted by the halt in payments for the sale of the Company's oil and natural gas production. Without receiving these payments, the Company was unable to and has delayed paying royalty payments due since September 2019. Failure to make the royalty payments may result in penalties and could jeopardize the license agreements on the Company's Chiapas properties. Management continues discussions with funding sources in Europe, North America and Mexico, however, there is no assurance further financing efforts will be successful.

The global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as recent declines in spot prices for oil and gas have resulted in significant declines in global stock markets and has fostered a great deal of uncertainty as to the health of the global economy over the near term. For the Amatitlán Contract, this has caused delays in further negotiations to migrate the contract. As a result of the Mexican government declaring Covid-19 a national epidemic and the operational and logistical challenges this now creates, Renaissance is pursuing various measures of relief provided by Mexican oil and gas regulations, to required work programs.

Renaissance continues to make progress on its journey to become a major Mexican energy producer.

For further information, please visit our website at www.renaissanceoil.com.

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.

Per: Craig Steinke

Chief Executive Officer

This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 and related management's discussion and analysis. These filings are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

