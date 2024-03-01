|
01.03.2024 22:30:00
Remuneration of Directors and Executives by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares
Luxembourg, March 1, 2024 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom’s 2021, 2022, and 2023 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 193,702 shares to its executive management.
Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom’s website.
For further information, please contact:
|Press:
Sofía Corral, Communications Director
press@millicom.com
|Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
investors@millicom.com
About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through our TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, we provide a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO Money for mobile financial services, TIGO Sports for local entertainment, TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of December 31, 2023, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture, employed approximately 16,500 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 45 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 13 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.
