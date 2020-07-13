Remote Workers and Clients Almost Feel Like They're in the Same Room, while Communications Are Safer Than a Phone Call

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new cloud application, called Everleagues, has been introduced to help remote workgroups collaborate more securely and effectively and for secure communications with remote customers.

The COVID-19 shutdown has accelerated the trend of employees working remotely at home. High-profile technology companies like Facebook, Twitter and Square have announced that many of their workers are eligible to work remotely. Employers benefit from reducing overhead for providing space for employees to work and park their cars. Employees benefit from recapturing lost commuting time and the hassles of fighting traffic and more family time. Employees also miss the companionship of their work community.



Companies and workers have used a patchwork of applications for communications with remote workers and customers. One of the most popular is Zoom. Sometimes the applications have been vulnerable to hackers, such as having meetings interrupted by "Zoom-bombers." The patchwork also can be clunky to use and expensive to pay for multiple applications. Some of the applications require installing software on the computer, which can compromise network security.



Everleagues incorporates several features in one software application that is cloud-based, so it doesn't have to be installed on a computer. In addition to being a personal computer internet cloud application, it's also available as a smart-phone or tablet app. Everleagues is an envelope for its functions, which creates a very secure environment free of "Zoom bombing." Transmissions are TSL/SSL 1024 bit encrypted and storage is AES 256 bit encrypted, which should make it as hacker-proof as possible and safer than making a telephone call.



Features include: voice, video conferencing with screenshare, chat (secure text/email replacement), flexible team assignment, voice messaging using a smart phone, PDF scan using a smart phone, and secure large (up to a gigabyte) file transfer. A daily COVID-19 self-assessment, now required for employees by the State of New York, is included in Everleagues. The premium version of the software includes virtual private networking features, like securely accessing your office computer from home. Employers will appreciate the security of eliminating access privileges of terminated employees with a mouse click, protecting corporate intellectual property.

