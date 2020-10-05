+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Remote Hiring Solution from HackerRank Honored with "2020 Top HR Product" by Human Resources Executive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HackerRank, the developer skills company, announced today that HackerRank's Remote Hiring Solution has earned "Top HR Product" recognition from Human Resources Executive. HackerRank launched the Remote Hiring Solution in the wake of COVID-19 in May 2020.

Winning solutions at the HR Technology Conference are selected based on several criteria, including their level of innovation, value add to the HR professional, intuitiveness for the user and ability to deliver on what they promise.

"For teams hiring developers, remote hiring is more than the new normal; it's the future of hiring. With employees working remotely across the world, the ability to effectively identify, screen, interview and select candidates from afar is now non-negotiable," said Vivek Ravisankar, Co-Founder and CEO of HackerRank. "We're thrilled that the judges at Human Resources Executive found our Remote Hiring Solution and its impact on hiring remote technical talent worthy of recognition."

"Human Resource Executive has been evaluating HR products and conducting this competition for more than 30 years," explained Steve Boese, Co-Chair HR Technology Conference. "Our goal has always been to identify products and services that clearly deliver value to the HR community while demonstrating true innovation. This is the first time HackerRank has been considered for one of our awards, and we were incredibly impressed with what we saw. We are looking forward to seeing what HackerRank comes up with next."

About HackerRank
HackerRank, the developer skills company, helps businesses attract, evaluate and hire the best technical talent from around the world. Over 2,000 customers across all industries, including 25% of the Fortune 100, rely on HackerRank to raise their hiring bar. More than 11 million developers (30% of the global developer population) trust HackerRank to learn and practice coding skills. Every eight seconds, a developer completes a HackerRank assessment. For more information, visit www.hackerrank.com.

Media Contact
Julia Kelson
Mission North for HackerRank
hackerrank@missionnorth.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remote-hiring-solution-from-hackerrank-honored-with-2020-top-hr-product-by-human-resources-executive-301145478.html

SOURCE HackerRank

