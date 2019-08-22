<
22.08.2019 11:16:00

Reminder: Welcome to Husqvarna Group's Capital Markets Day in Huskvarna on September 17, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group invites analysts, investors and media representatives to a Capital Markets Day on September 17 in Huskvarna, Sweden.

Speakers at the event will include Kai Wärn, President and CEO, Glen Instone, CFO, and other members of the Group's Management team. The program will also include demonstrations of the Group's products and solutions and an optional tour in the handheld production facility.

To attend, please register through the following link: https://eventgo.se/project/hqcmd/ no later than August 30, 2019.

It will also be possible to follow the Capital Markets Day as a live webcast.

We look forward to your participation!

For additional information, please contact:

Charlotta Weberyd
Investor Relations
+46-70-684-55-35

Johan Andersson
Director Group Corporate Communications and IR
+46-702-100-51

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/reminder--welcome-to-husqvarna-group-s-capital-markets-day-in-huskvarna-on-september-17--2019,c2886392

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/996/2886392/1093816.pdf

Invitation to Husqvarna Group's Capital Markets Day 2019

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reminder-welcome-to-husqvarna-groups-capital-markets-day-in-huskvarna-on-september-17-2019-300905751.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

