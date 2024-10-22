Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Yara International ASA Aktie [Valor: 1735299 / ISIN: NO0010208051]
22.10.2024 14:00:00

Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2024

Yara International ASA
27.55 CHF -0.59%
Yara International ASA third quarter 2024 results will be published on Friday, 25 October 2024 at 08:00 CEST.

You can follow the third-quarter results presentation online at 12:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at https://yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use the link to register for this session: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I418631

Registered conference call participants will receive a confirmation with a full list of available international dial-in numbers and a unique passcode. If you do not see the email in a few minutes after completed registration, please check the "junk mail” folder or "spam” folder in your email client. Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Alternatively, it is possible to use the dial-in numbers listed below on the day of the conference to register through an operator:

Norway: +47 57 98 94 27
UK: +44 20 8610 3526
USA: +1 646 307 1951
India: +91 2250323379

When prompted, provide the conference ID: 41863.

Contact
Maria Gabrielsen
Head of Investor Relations
M: +47 920 900 93
E: maria.gabrielsen@yara.com 

About Yara

Yara's mission is to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. We pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth through reducing emissions from crop nutrition production and developing low-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature-positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To drive the green shift in fertilizer production, shipping, and other energy intensive industries, Yara will produce ammonia with significantly lower emissions. We provide digital tools for precision farming and work closely with partners at all levels of the food value chain to share knowledge and promote more efficient and sustainable solutions.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. With 18,000 employees and operations in more than 60 countries, sustainability is an integral part of our business model. In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 15.5 billion.

www.yara.com 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


15.07.24 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
20.06.24 Yara International ASA Hold Deutsche Bank AG
13.05.24 Yara International ASA Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.05.24 Yara International ASA Neutral UBS AG
29.04.24 Yara International ASA Buy UBS AG
