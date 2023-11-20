Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'737 0.9%  SPI 14'124 0.8%  Dow 34'947 0.0%  DAX 15'919 0.8%  Euro 0.9658 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'341 0.9%  Gold 1'980 0.0%  Bitcoin 32'850 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8845 -0.2%  Öl 81.2 0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Novo Nordisk129508879Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101On113454047WIR Bank Genossenschaft Namen-Beteiligungsschein120421843Apple908440Tesla11448018
Top News
Krypto-Autor Panos Mekras: Diese Kryptowährungen bergen mehr Potenzial als Tech-Titel Apple, Amazon und Netflix
Ausblick: NVIDIA öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Deshalb klettert der Euro zum Dollar auf 3-Monats-Hoch - USD/CHF weiter klar unter 0,89
Edisun Power-Aktie: Obligationenanleihe aufgestockt
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk sicher: KI-Technologie wird die Welt verändern
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Klaipedos nafta AB Aktie [Valor: 1024216 / ISIN: LT0000111650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.11.2023 08:00:00

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

finanzen.net zero Klaipedos nafta AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Klaipedos nafta AB
0.21 EUR -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on November 21st of 2023 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and acting Chief Financial Officer Vaidotas Dirmeikis who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the nine months of 2023.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ITVZShMCTY-w3ZeAM4B6YA You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to register on the Zoom platform. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt/en/ and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten