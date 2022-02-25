SMI 11’637 -2.6%  SPI 14’724 -2.4%  Dow 33’224 0.3%  DAX 14’052 -4.0%  Euro 1.0344 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’829 -3.6%  Gold 1’919 0.8%  Bitcoin 35’733 0.7%  Dollar 0.9237 -0.2%  Öl 101.1 1.7% 
Klaipedos nafta AB Aktie [Valor: 1024216 / ISIN: LT0000111650]
25.02.2022 08:00:00

Reminder of an Investor Conference Webinar

Klaipedos nafta AB
We would like to remind that KN invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on February 28th of 2022 at 9.00 am (EET). The presentation will be held in English.

The webinar will be hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the performance and unaudited financial results of KN for the twelve months of 2021.

How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6108231715966316043 You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in which will take only few seconds. In case plug-in can't be downloaded, a web browser which enables attending the webinar, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at the company’s website on www.kn.lt and on Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?
A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.       


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772



