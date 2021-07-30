Reminder / GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.: Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

|
30.07.2021 01:41:00
RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL
LASALLE, QC, July 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX:GDI) plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 following the close of markets.
GDI will hold a conference call Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results. Participants will include Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Lavigne, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David Hinchey, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development.
Members of the financial community are invited to access the conference call which will include a question and answer period for financial analysts. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.
Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:
North America Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392
Local: 416-764-8659 (Toronto) or 514-225-6995 (Montreal)
Confirmation Code: 44615379
A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until August 17, 2021 by dialing:
North America Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541
Local: 416-764-8677 (Toronto)
Confirmation code: 615379#
SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.
