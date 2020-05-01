Reminder / GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.: Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 - Release Date and Conference Call

LASALLE, QC, April 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. ("GDI") (TSX: GDI) plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 following the close of markets.

GDI will hold a conference call Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7:30 A.M. (Eastern Time) to discuss its financial and operating results. Participants will include Claude Bigras, President and Chief Executive Officer, Stéphane Lavigne, Chief Financial Officer and David Hinchey, Senior Vice President Strategic Development.

Members of the financial community are invited to access the conference call which will include a question and answer period for financial analysts. Media representatives may attend as listeners only.

Please use the following dial-in numbers to have access to the conference call by dialing 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-664-6392

Local: 416-764-8659 (Toronto) or 514-225-6995 (Montreal)

Confirmation code: 95772377

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until May 15, 2020 by dialing:

North America Toll-Free: 1-888-390-0541

Local: 416-764-8677 (Toronto)

Confirmation code: 440066#

SOURCE GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.