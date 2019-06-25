25.06.2019 15:27:00

Remind announces new integrations, features with Flipgrid

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remind, the leading communication platform in education, yesterday announced several new features in partnership with Flipgrid, the video discussion platform for student engagement. As a featured partner at FlipgridLIVE, Flipgrid's event at the 2019 ISTE conference, Remind introduced two new content integrations as well as plans for an expanded video experience on its platform.

Remind Logo (PRNewsfoto/Remind)

Remind first launched its partnership with Flipgrid in 2017 with Share on Remind, which allowed educators, students, and parents to share content from Flipgrid via mobile-first notifications. Now, Share on Remind will also be available for MixTapes and Flip, two of Flipgrid's newest features, to increase student and parent engagement. 

To complement the new sharing options on Flipgrid, Remind also unveiled a composer integration that furthers the company's partnership with Microsoft. The more than 2 million educators who use Remind every month can now access and share Flipgrid content directly from the Remind composer, along with content from integrations such as Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Google Classroom, and more.

Finally, Remind announced a new iOS video experience to showcase and increase engagement with multimedia. "Our team has worked closely with Flipgrid to make video thumbnails big, clickable, and engaging," said Remind VP of Product Quenton Cook. "Embedded videos are an exciting next step for rich learning content on Remind, and we're thrilled to partner with Flipgrid to help educators reach students and parents where they are."

About Remind: Remind, the leading communication platform in education, helps educators reach students and parents where they are. With easy-to-use features that allow schools, districts, and other educational organizations to activate engagement across their communities, Remind connects the people and resources that help give every student the opportunity to succeed. Founded in 2011, Remind is backed by GSV Acceleration, Kleiner Perkins, Owl Ventures, and Social Capital.

Contact: Jennifer Liu, Remind; press@remind.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remind-announces-new-integrations-features-with-flipgrid-300873863.html

SOURCE Remind

Nachrichten

