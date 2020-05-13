13.05.2020 22:20:00

Remark Holdings Sets Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Call for May 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital media properties, today announced the Company's conference call to review financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to the fiscal 2019 financial results, management will provide an update on the Company's AI businesses in Asia and the United States, and progress made in thermal and security screening.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Thursday, May 28, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-Free Number: 866.548.4713
International Number: 323.794.2093
Conference ID: 4347844

Online Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139870

Participants are advised to dial into the call or login for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 pm Eastern time on the same day through June 2, 2020.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921
International Replay Number: 412.317.6671
Replay ID: 4347844

Remark Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Remark Media, Inc.)

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) delivers an integrated suite of AI solutions that enable businesses and organizations to solve problems, reduce risk and deliver positive outcomes. The company's easy-to-install AI products are being rolled out in a wide range of applications within the retail, financial, public safety and workplace arenas. The company also owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content and ecommerce solutions. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.remarkholdings.com.

Company Contact:

E. Brian Harvey
Remark Holdings, Inc.
ebharvey@remarkholdings.com
702.701.9514

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/remark-holdings-sets-fiscal-year-2019-financial-results-call-for-may-28-2020-at-430-pm-et-301058854.html

SOURCE Remark Holdings, Inc.

