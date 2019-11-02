Relocated South Lake Union Duke's Seafood Opens Today

SEATTLE, Wash, Nov. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The location is absolutely killer," says Duke Moscrip, founder and co-owner of Duke's Seafood. "To have this kind of breathtaking view is a spectacular bonus. It has better parking, better visibility, and better signage and because it's a stand-alone building, it's allowed us to design an event center called Dockside at Duke's on the ground level. It is truly an unusual situation to have this kind of space fall in our lap." He adds, "I've been looking for the perfect location to move this restaurant for years and am glad I waited. This spot is perfect."

With such a dynamic location, Moscrip became inspired to build a "creative" entrance. "We built a boat on the roof where guest walk up the stairs, which makes for a striking entrance," he says. Inside, guests walk into an open kitchen and seafood display, including its fresh-daily oyster selections. The décor is similar to its popular Bellevue location which is fashioned as an upscale fishing lodge. Fishing poles frame the separations between the spaces and antique nautical lighting lines the bar. The result is a warm, sophisticated space that is both inviting and welcoming.

Duke's Seafood on Lake Union location enjoys a lively business and loyal clientele. "Our customers have dined at our previous location for 30 years," he adds. "It can be hard to break an old habit but as soon as they see the new location, we are confident they will love it even more."

For more information on Duke's Seafood, visit the website at http://www.dukesseafood.com. Duke's has a 60-slot paid parking lot in front, back-in angled city parking stalls along Fairview, and limited parallel paid city parking on Fairview. *Please note City of Seattle parking stalls are free after 6 pm and all day on Sundays.

About Duke's Seafood

Duke's Seafood began in Seattle, Washington in 1977 as Duke's Bar & Grill. Founded by Duke Moscrip, the company now owns and operates seven restaurants in the Puget Sound area that focus on wild, sustainable, organic, hormone- and antibiotic-free, and natural ingredients. Today it remains family-owned and operated with son John Moscrip as a partner. Crafting the menu is long-time Executive Chef "Wild" Bill Ranniger, renowned for both his culinary skills and wild creativity.

Duke's is a three-time winner of The Seattle Chowder Cook-Off. A leading force in sustainable food, Duke's received the highest seafood restaurant rating in the State of Washington by Fish2Fork and is among the first restaurants in Seattle recognized with a 100 percent volume compliance sustainable seafood rating from Smart Catch, a program designed to promote sustainability and raise consumer awareness regarding sustainable seafood options.

