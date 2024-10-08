|
08.10.2024 07:00:21
Relief Therapeutics Announces Promising Preliminary Results of RLF-TD011 Clinical Trial in Epidermolysis Bullosa
|
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Study results
Relief Therapeutics Announces Promising Preliminary Results of RLF-TD011 Clinical Trial in Epidermolysis Bullosa
GENEVA (OCT. 8, 2024) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced promising preliminary results from its proof-of-concept, investigator-initiated clinical trial evaluating RLF-TD011 for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare genetic condition characterized by fragile skin and chronic wounds.
The study was designed to evaluate the effects of RLF-TD011 on microbiome diversity in wounds of patients with dystrophic and junctional EB. Microbiome analysis showed a statistically significant reduction in Staphylococcus aureus and an increase in beneficial bacteria in EB wounds, accompanied by a marked improvement in alpha microbiome diversity. A notable correlation between wound healing, specifically wound size reduction, and Staphylococcus aureus reduction was also observed. Further analyses will be available in the coming weeks.
Culture-based studies have shown that up to 93% of wounds in EB patients are colonized by Staphylococcus species. “Overgrowth of Staphylococcus aureus can lead to infection in our patients with epidermolysis bullosa and inhibits wound healing,” said Prof. Amy Paller, Principal Investigator of the study and Chair of Dermatology at Northwestern University. The presence of these pathogens contributes to chronic inflammation and alterations in the skin microbiome, both of which exacerbate poor wound healing. The preliminary results showing a reduction in Staphylococcus aureus without disrupting the beneficial bacteria are particularly promising, as they highlight the potential of RLF-TD011 to address a critical need for targeted treatments in EB, ultimately improving patient outcomes.
Additional information about this investigator-initiated study is available at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05533866).
ABOUT RLF-TD011
ABOUT EPIDERMOLYSIS BULLOSA
ABOUT RELIEF
CONTACT:
DISCLAIMER
References
