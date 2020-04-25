+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 20:49:00

Relief as frontline workers in Ontario get $4 pandemic pay increase

TORONTO, April 25, 2020 /CNW/ - After weeks of campaigning for a pandemic premium pay for frontline health care workers, Unifor leadership and members received today's news from Premier Ford of a $4.00 per hour premium with tearful relief.

"For years, long before this pandemic, we have fought for the recognition and respect frontline workers deserve, particularly in the struggling long-term care and retirement home sector," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "The pandemic has brought much needed attention to sectors that were in crisis already. While this announcement is temporary, it is clear that the value of these workers is now being recognized for the essential role they have in our communities, and how as a society, we need to do better. They deserved this premium before the pandemic and they will be deserving of it after."

Unifor has repeatedly asked the Ontario government to address staffing shortages in long-term care to ensure residents can be cared for with dignity. Increasing wages is seen as a key step in addressing recruitment and retention issues plaguing the sector, particularly for Personal Support Workers (PSWs) who often work multiple jobs to earn a living wage.

Today's announcement will add $4.00 to hourly wages and a $250 bonus for those who work more than 100 hours per month. The premium will apply to workers in long-term care, retirement homes, community care, home care and some hospital workers.

"$4.00 an hour is a significant increase for many frontline workers and represents an increase larger than they have seen in the last decade," said Katha Fortier, Assistant to the National President. "We hope this will attract workers back to the sector and help them feel the respect and recognition they deserve."

Unifor's most recent campaign demanded safer work, better care and fair pay for health care workers.

"Health care workers are finally being heard, after years of an increasing workload, working short-staffed and below inflation wage increases," said Naureen Rizvi, Ontario Regional Director. "Their repeated demonstrations and calls to government for support have brought us here today and they should be proud of their activism, hard work, and persistence."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy, including 25,000 in health care. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Das könnte hinter Warren Buffetts verstärktem Aktienverkauf im April stecken
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Gileads Remdesivir im Fokus: Wirbel um Medikament für Corona-Patienten - Aktie volatil
Pensionskassen mit schwächstem Quartal seit der Finanzkrise
Q1 2020: Diese Kryptowährung enttäuschte im ersten Jahresviertel
Boeing wird wohl 787-Produktion halbieren und Stellen abbauen - Aktie in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB