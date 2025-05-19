Release of North Media Q1 2025 Interim Report

Investor News

North Media releases its Q1 2025 interim report on 21 May 2025.

For 2025, North Media will present its financial results for H1 and the full year on webcasts, while an investor presentation will be made available on the company’s website in connection with releases of Q1 and Q3 interim reports.

For further information, please contact

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92, investor@northmedia.dk