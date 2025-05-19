|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
19.05.2025 15:10:25
Release of North Media Q1 2025 Interim Report
North Media A-S
38.40 DKK -1.79%
Investor News
19 May 2025
North Media releases its Q1 2025 interim report on 21 May 2025.
For 2025, North Media will present its financial results for H1 and the full year on webcasts, while an investor presentation will be made available on the company’s website in connection with releases of Q1 and Q3 interim reports.
For further information, please contact
Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92, investor@northmedia.dk
