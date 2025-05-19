Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'269 -0.5%  SPI 16'850 -0.3%  Dow 42'444 -0.5%  DAX 23'752 -0.1%  Euro 0.9384 0.4%  EStoxx50 5'389 -0.7%  Gold 3'227 0.8%  Bitcoin 85'391 -4.0%  Dollar 0.8336 -0.5%  Öl 65.2 -0.1% 
19.05.2025 15:10:25

Release of North Media Q1 2025 Interim Report

North Media A-S
38.40 DKK -1.79%
19 May 2025


North Media releases its Q1 2025 interim report on 21 May 2025. 
For 2025, North Media will present its financial results for H1 and the full year on webcasts, while an investor presentation will be made available on the company’s website in connection with releases of Q1 and Q3 interim reports. 

For further information, please contact
Lasse Ingemann Brodt, Group CEO, +45 20 24 32 92, investor@northmedia.dk 