Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11'078 -0.5%  SPI 14'327 -0.6%  Dow 32'833 0.1%  DAX 13'551 0.1%  Euro 0.9715 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'716 0.0%  Gold 1'791 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21'884 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9512 -0.3%  Öl 95.6 -1.0% 
0 CHF Kommission

Marimekko Oy Aktie [Valor: 472570 / ISIN: FI0009007660]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.08.2022 10:00:00

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial report, 1 January–30 June 2022

Marimekko Oy
12.74 EUR -1.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Marimekko Corporation, Press release 10 August 2022 at 11.00 a.m. 

Release of Marimekko's Half-year Financial report, 1 January–30 June 2022

Marimekko Corporation’s Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2022 will be published on Wednesday 17 August 2022 at 8.00 a.m. EEST. The report and related materials will be available on the company’s website at https://company.marimekko.com/en/investors/ after the publication. 

A media and investor conference will be held in English on 17 August 2022 at 2.00 p.m. EEST. A live webcast of the conference can be followed at https://marimekko.videosync.fi/q2-2022-results, and a recording of the webcast will be available at the same address later. Questions can be asked during the live webcast in writing. 
 
Additional information: 
Anna Tuominen, Marimekko Communications 
Tel. +358 40 584 6944 
anna.tuominen@marimekko.com

DISTRIBUTION:
Key media

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company's net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Marimekko Oy

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten | BX Swiss TV

Die Kurse konsolidieren aktuell auf ordentlichem Niveau. Ob diese Ruhe gerechtfertigt ist und woher Potential für Kursschwankungen kommen dürfte, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten

Inside Trading & Investment

09:29 Marktüberblick: Rückversicherer gegen den Trend gesucht
07:20 Amgen-Plus steigt sprunghaft
07:18 MarketFlow Live - Unity x Applovin🎮 Stocks📉 Focus: US CPI, EURUSD, Oil🎢 Earnings: Disney, Lenovo💻
05:58 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Pullback auf 13’000 Punkte? / Apple – Vor dem Widerstand
05:30 Marktupdate 10. August: Auswirkungen der Verbraucherpreisdaten
09.08.22 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB - Börsengang der Turbolader-Tochter als Boost für Aktie?
09.08.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Applied Materials Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Lam Research Corp
09.08.22 SMI kaum kaum vom Fleck
05.08.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
05.08.22 DAX: US- Arbeitsmarktdaten überraschen – Zinsfurcht ist zurück
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.15 18.55 XSSMDU
Short 11'814.86 13.74 WSSM2U
Short 12'391.04 8.01 SMIR9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'077.24 10.08.2022 09:52:06
Long 10'708.26 19.36 XSSMKU
Long 10'411.08 12.72 WSSM8U
Long 9'976.69 8.53 VSSM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Skeptischer Barclays-Kommentar
Dufry-Aktie gewinnt: Verlust trotz Umsatzsteigerung im ersten Halbjahr
Zurückhaltung vor Inflationsdaten: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI geht leichter in den Feierabend -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Gebanntes Warten auf den US-Inflationsbericht: SMI tiefer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiatische Börsen verlieren
Tesla-Kunde empört: Tesla verringert Reichweite und fordert 4'500 US-Dollar für erneute Freischaltung
Munich Re-Aktie legt zu: Munich Re übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen
Vor US-Inflationsdaten: Bitcoin hält sich über 23'000 US-Dollar
Galenica-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im ersten Halbjahr
Deloitte-Studie: Darum könnten Bitcoin, Ether und Co. das Zahlungsmittel der Zukunft werden
Boeing-Aktie in Rot: Boeing fällt bei Flugzeugauslieferungen wieder zurück - 787-Flugzeuge dürfen wohl demnächst wieder abheben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit