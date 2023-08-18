Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alk-Abello A-S Bearer and-or registered b Aktie
18.08.2023

Release date of six-month interim report (Q2) 2023 for ALK and audio cast

On Thursday, 24 August 2023 ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKBLF) releases its six-month interim report (Q2) 2023.

ALK will host a meeting for analysts and institutional investors that day at 1.30pm (CEST) at which Management will review the financial results, the outlook and answer questions.

The meeting will be audio cast live on our website https://ir.alk.net, where the related presentation will be available shortly before the meeting begins.

Participants in the conference call are kindly requested to call in before 1.25pm (CEST). Danish participants should call in on tel. +45 78774197 and international participants should call in on tel. +44 0 808 101 1183 or +1 785 424 1102. Please use the following participant pin code: 55214#

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 5054 1434

About ALK
ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

 

