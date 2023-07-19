Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scatec Solar ASA Aktie [Valor: 25445654 / ISIN: NO0010715139]
19.07.2023 08:00:33

Release by Scatec raises USD 102 million to accelerate growth ambitions

Scatec Solar ASA
14.65 CHF -29.29%
Oslo 19 July 2023: Release by Scatec ("Release”) signed an agreement to raise USD 102 million (NOK 1 billion) in funding from Climate Fund Managers ("CFM”) to further accelerate its growth ambitions. Release was established by Scatec ASA ("Scatec”) in 2019 to offer a flexible leasing solution of pre-assembled and modular solar and battery equipment for the mining and utilities market.


CFM is a leading climate-centric blended finance fund manager backed by FMO, the Dutch Development Bank, and Sanlam Infraworks, part of the Sanlam Group of South Africa. The company invested in Release via its Climate Investor One (CIO) fund; a blended finance vehicle focused on renewable energy infrastructure in emerging markets. CFM will contribute USD 55 million in equity for a 32% stake in Release. Scatec, a renewable energy frontrunner in emerging markets, will retain the majority shareholding of 68%. CFM will also provide shareholder loans totalling USD 47 million, part of which will be on concessional terms.


"We are very excited to have Climate Fund Managers join us as a partner to accelerate the significant growth potential of the Release platform. Scatec is establishing a strong partnership and has raised external financing through a value accretive transaction to fund Release’s growth ambitions. Release is offering a unique renewable energy solution in a rapidly growing market segment that requires a different business model than Scatec’s larger scale project business,” says Scatec CEO, Terje Pilskog, who is also the Chair of Release.


"Today’s transaction establishes Release as a strong and independent company while Scatec remains the main shareholder and offers services to support Release and drive synergies in the next phase of the company’s development,” adds Pilskog.


Release is experiencing good traction in the market, particularly towards African utilities. It has projects in operation and under construction in Cameroon, South-Africa, Mexico, and South-Sudan with a total capacity of 47 MW solar PV and 20 MWh of battery storage and has additional contracts for 35 MW solar PV and 20 MWh of storage in Chad, in addition to maturing its advanced pipeline. Release intends to replicate its rapid deployment model to address shortfalls in local grid power supplies throughout the region.


"We are excited to have a partner as strong as CFM on board and one who shares our view of the potential and aspirations for our business concept. The new shareholder funding will be supplemented by Release through additional debt and guarantee facilities that are currently in advanced negotiations. This gives us the financial foundation we need to meet the strong demand for our flexible leasing model, for easily deployable renewable power plants,” says Release CEO, Hans Olav Kvalvaag.


"CFM’s purpose is to help end the climate crisis. We do this by raising and deploying cutting-edge blended finance funds at scale and at pace. Our blended finance model facilitated the integration of impact finance into the deal structure, which Release will be able to leverage to improve its cost structure for its battery and grid connection solutions, allowing Release to offer even more competitive pricing and better value to its clients. We are delighted to support the Release team as they roll-out their critical climate technology across Africa, helping significantly reduce the emissions of the mining and utility sectors,” says CFM CEO, Andrew Johnstone.


After closing of the transaction, Release will be accounted for as a joint venture investment in the group accounts of Scatec, which will generate an accounting gain of approximately USD 40 million in the consolidated financials at closing. There will be no impact on the proportionate financials from the transaction. Closing of the transaction is expected in the third quarter of 2023, subject to customary conditions precedent. 


Rand Merchant Bank ("RMB”), a division of First Rand Bank Limited, acted as the sole financial advisor to Scatec on the transaction.


For further information, please contact: 

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP Investor Relations, tel: +47 974 38 686,?andreas.austrell@scatec.com.
For media: Aidan Wildschut, Senior Communications and Public Affairs Coordinator, tel: +27 663 94 1407, aidan.wildschut@scatec.com.


About Scatec? 
Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 4.6 GW in operation and under construction across four continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’.?To learn more, visit?www.scatec.com?or connect with us on?LinkedIn.? 


About Release
Designed to overcome financial and technical barriers associated with adopting solar energy, Release is a flexible leasing agreement of pre-assembled solar PV and battery equipment to deliver a low cost, clean, and reliable power solution. Focusing on medium and large energy consumers in emerging markets, we use our experience, competence, and global presence to make reliable solar power available to a larger audience. https://releasesolar.com/


This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This stock exchange announcement was published by Aidan Wildschut, Senior Communication and Public Affairs Coordinator at Scatec ASA, on 19 July 2023 at 08:00 CEST.


Nachrichten zu Scatec Solar ASA

Analysen zu Scatec Solar ASA

