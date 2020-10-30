Relativity Named a Top Workplace by The Chicago Tribune for 10th Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Chicago Tribune for the 10th consecutive year. The company ranked 21 in the Midsize Employers category.

The honor is determined by feedback collected from anonymous employee surveys that measure several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. Relativity is committed to cultivating a talent-first organization and fostering a work environment that provides the support employees need to bring their best, most authentic selves to work and catapult their career growth. Relativity's guiding core values help deliver on this commitment.

"Earning a place on the Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for a full decade is a major milestone, and what makes this recognition even more meaningful is that it's a direct result of Relativian feedback," said Mike Gamson, Chief Executive Officer at Relativity. "At Relativity, we put talent first because we know that our people are the reason we succeed. Since Relativity first received this award, we've quickly evolved to a company with more than 1,200 employees globally – a true testament to our dedicated employees that make Relativity a great place to work in Chicago and around the world."

Relativity's employees come from all walks of life with diverse backgrounds, skills and lifestyles; but together, are unified by the company's mission to help its customers organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Relativity is dedicated to ongoing efforts to foster a culture of inclusion, diversity and belonging and building a workplace where all employees feel welcome – no matter where they're from, who they love or how they identify.

Founded and headquartered in Chicago, strengthening the tech industry's presence in the city and fostering the great talent it has to offer has always been fundamental to Relativity. Relativity recently took part in the Chicago Tribune's Chicago Forward Pledge, pledging its commitment to help provide access to technology, tools and professional development opportunities to best support the young talent in underserved Chicago communities. Earlier this year, Relativity extended its already robust commitment to building a more diverse talent pipeline with its Relativity Fellows program, which aims to expand economic opportunity in the Chicagoland area and eventually around the world, by finding, certifying and employing untapped talent from traditionally overlooked communities.

