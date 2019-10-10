Relatient Acquires Everseat, A Leading Patient Self-Scheduling And Waitlist Software Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, Inc., the leading customer-rated patient engagement SaaS company finalized the acquisition of Everseat, Inc., a SaaS company well-known for its patient self-scheduling and waitlist software used around the U.S. since 2013. The acquisition of Everseat by Relatient marks the culmination of a two-year-long working partnership between the two companies and will leverage resources for expanded solutions, deeper support, and faster innovation for existing customers and healthcare providers overall.

As patient expectations for mobile accessibility and self-service increase, scheduling has either become a point of dissatisfaction with providers or a point of differentiation. A study by Accenture found that 64% of patients would schedule at least one of their appointments online in 2019. As a result, practices and medical groups are quickly adopting this technology to avoid losing patients to more convenient and flexible care.

"Everseat developed an effective product that fits perfectly into the Relatient's platform of patient-centered engagement tools and automated outreach," said Michele Perry, CEO of Relatient. "We're excited to further develop Everseat's patient self-scheduling and waitlist technology in-house and welcome Everseat's customers and employees to Relatient."

Through the partnership, Relatient has already integrated Everseat's patient self-scheduling and waitlist technology into its platform. Relatient's solution allows patients to see availabilities online and schedule on the practice calendar without making a call, creating a profile, or logging into a portal. In turn, the waitlist tool automatically contacts patients in the queue whenever an availability pops up and allows them to claim the appointment by simply replying to a text message. With the acquisition, Relatient is investing in more development of next-gen tools and expanded integration with the technology of other practice management solutions and applications.

"Relatient's patient engagement platform and employees are the best I've encountered and they have the resources to get the technology we developed at Everseat to the next level more quickly so more customers can solve real healthcare challenges," said Jeff Peres, CEO of Everseat. "The team and I are excited to join with Relatient and to keep serving our current and future customers."

About Relatient

Relatient is an industry recognized and award-winning, SaaS-based patient engagement company that improves patient and provider communications for increased patient satisfaction and improved productivity. Relatient has engaged more than 25 million patients on behalf of U.S. providers, medical practices, hospitals, and health systems and annually delivers 120 million patient messages. Relatient's platform integrates with more than 85 practice management and electronic health databases to stop the phone tag, eliminate bottlenecks, reduce no-shows, drive appointments, increase online reviews, get patient feedback, and speed patient payments, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. Visit http://www.relatient.net, call 866-473-8160, or follow Relatient on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

