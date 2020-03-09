Rejuvenate Inside and Out at Conrad Bali

BALI, Indonesia, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprawled across seven hectares of tropical gardens and fronted by 350 meters of fine white sand, Conrad Bali is an escape to paradise. The luxury resort today announces the completion refurbishment, which comprises a redesign and expansion of 298 rooms and suites, hotel lobby and spa.

"We are committed to providing our guests with exceptional services and facilities through a fresh look and feel at Conrad Bali. Our guests are looking for an extraordinary experience and we are confident that this extensive refurbishment will provide a luxurious and authentic Balinese getaway," said Andreas Justkowiak, General Manager, Conrad Bali.

Upon entering Conrad Bali, guests are greeted with the brand new, classy lobby. Located on the third floor of the resort, the reception area and East Lobby Lounge allows for plenty of natural light and invites guests to relax and take in the magnificent views of the main pool and glistening Indian Ocean.

Conrad Bali proudly unveils 298 guest rooms and suites featuring a fresh blue and grey color palette and wooden furniture, reflecting tropical island-inspired patterns with warm, cozy lighting and contemporary Balinese artwork. The elegant marble bathroom is equipped with a bathtub and separate walk-in shower. The stylish 45 and 51 square meters Deluxe rooms and 90 square meters suites come with a balcony or terrace, delivering idyllic views of the pool, garden or Indian Ocean. The Lagoon Suite is a family favourite as it provides direct access to the refurbished lagoon pool and is a convenient short walk to the activity-filled Kids Club.

Jiwa Spa, Conrad Bali's award-winning luxury spa and wellness sanctuary boasts an entire revamp featuring a fresh look and upgraded facilities to soothe the mind, body and soul. The new facilities include nine treatment rooms, two private spa villas with an outdoor bath and open treatment area, steam room, sauna, Jacuzzi, whirlpool, hydro plunge, beauty salon, fitness center and a private adults-only 25-meter pool.

Book now to experience the revamped and rejuvenated Conrad Bali with room rates starting from IDR2,500,000++ per night.

For reservations, visit Conrad Bali at www.conradbali.com or call +62-361-778-788. For more information on Conrad Bali, visit http://www.conradbali.com.

