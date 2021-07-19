SMI 11’862 -1.4%  SPI 15’269 -1.2%  Dow 33’831 -2.5%  DAX 15’133 -2.6%  Euro 1.0828 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’929 -2.7%  Gold 1’808 -0.2%  Bitcoin 28’126 -3.8%  Dollar 0.9180 -0.2%  Öl 68.2 -7.0% 
19.07.2021 20:53:00

Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) ("Reitmans" or the "Company") announced today the retirement of Mr. Robert S. Vineberg and Mr. Howard Stotland from its Board of Directors (the "Board"), as well as the appointment of Ms. Anita Sehgal, Ms. Julie Filion, and Ms. Gillian Reitman to the Board.

Anita Sehgal is currently in her seventh season as the Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for the Houston Astros of the National Baseball League. She has over 25 years of experience in marketing, strategy and customer service in the retail industry, and has held senior positions at The Forzani Group Ltd., Best Buy Canada Ltd. and US-based Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. In 2018, she was honored by The National Diversity Council with the National Business Woman of the Year Award. A respected leader, Ms. Sehgal has excellent marketing and communications acumen with a digital-first focus.

Julie Filion is the Head of Marketing, Ecommerce at Sobeys (Voilà). Ms. Filion was previously Chief Marketing Officer for DOOR.COM and ID.me, Inc., and VP and Head of e-commerce and digital marketing at MoneyGram International, Inc. She is a proven brand builder with a strong track record of leading evolving technology and omni-channel capabilities.  

Gillian Reitman has extensive experience in digital and corporate strategy, marketing and merchandise planning. She has previously held positions at Secor Consultancy (now within KPMG) and Ralph Lauren. Most recently, Ms. Reitman spent five years at Tory Burch, rising to the position of Senior Director of Corporate Strategy. As a fourth-generation Reitman family member, she brings a personal passion for the Company, as well as a deep respect for its culture and traditions.

Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We first want to thank Robert Vineberg and Howard Stotland for their many years of support and dedication to the Company. Their leadership and guidance have been invaluable to our organization. At this juncture, we are very fortunate to be welcoming three talented and intelligent leaders to our team. With a diverse range of expertise and business experience, these individuals represent a new generation of Board members whose perspectives will help guide the future of our Company as a true omni-channel retailer."

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Limited

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen?

Der Klimawandel ist allgegenwärtig, immer mehr grosse Unternehmen setzen sich Ziele zur Dekarbonisierung auf die Agenda. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Thomas Leys, Investment Manager bei Aberdeen Standard Investment. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Thomas Leys Einblicke, ob man bei Anlageprodukte, die sich auf ESG fokussieren, mit Abstrichen in der Rendite zu rechnen hat und auf was man insbesondere achten soll.

Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

14:12 Bilanzen wirbeln Staub auf
13:10 Auftragsfertiger TSMC verzeichnet Rekordumsatz durch Chip-Boom
10:08 Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Industriewerte entdecken
09:45 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkten
09:18 Marktüberblick: Jenoptik-Aktie springt nach Zahlen
16.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, easyJet, TUI
16.07.21 Thomas Leys: Können Fixed-Income-Investoren zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel beitragen? | BX Swiss TV
15.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
14.07.21 Lyxor: Was ein Label bewirken kann - richtige Entscheidungen treffen und Greenwashing vermeiden
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen tiefrot -- Corona-Talfahrt an den Börsen: SMI beendet Sitzung unter 11'900 Punkten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich rot
Blick in die Zukunft: Wo Bitcoin & Co. in einem halben Jahrhundert stehen werden
Meyer Burger erhält für IEC-Zertifizierung für Solarmodule - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch unter Druck
Analyst: Was Daimlers Elektro-Limousine besser als Teslas Model S macht
Roche sieht mit neuen Daten Wirksamkeit von Blutermittel Hemlibra bestätigt - Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch
BioNTech verstärkt sich bei Krebstherapien - BioNTech-Aktie legt zu
Das erwartet ein Analyst für Tesla und NIO in der zweiten Jahreshälfte
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie tiefrot: Flughafen Zürich dank Sommerferien mit deutlich mehr Passagieren
Cathie Woods zieht die Reissleine: Warum ARK Tencent-Aktien aus dem Depot wirft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit