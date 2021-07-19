Reitmans (Canada) Limited Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Reitmans (Canada) Limited (TSXV: RET) (TSXV: RET-A) ("Reitmans" or the "Company") announced today the retirement of Mr. Robert S. Vineberg and Mr. Howard Stotland from its Board of Directors (the "Board"), as well as the appointment of Ms. Anita Sehgal, Ms. Julie Filion, and Ms. Gillian Reitman to the Board.

Anita Sehgal is currently in her seventh season as the Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications for the Houston Astros of the National Baseball League. She has over 25 years of experience in marketing, strategy and customer service in the retail industry, and has held senior positions at The Forzani Group Ltd., Best Buy Canada Ltd. and US-based Academy Sports + Outdoors Inc. In 2018, she was honored by The National Diversity Council with the National Business Woman of the Year Award. A respected leader, Ms. Sehgal has excellent marketing and communications acumen with a digital-first focus.

Julie Filion is the Head of Marketing, Ecommerce at Sobeys (Voilà). Ms. Filion was previously Chief Marketing Officer for DOOR.COM and ID.me, Inc., and VP and Head of e-commerce and digital marketing at MoneyGram International, Inc. She is a proven brand builder with a strong track record of leading evolving technology and omni-channel capabilities.

Gillian Reitman has extensive experience in digital and corporate strategy, marketing and merchandise planning. She has previously held positions at Secor Consultancy (now within KPMG) and Ralph Lauren. Most recently, Ms. Reitman spent five years at Tory Burch, rising to the position of Senior Director of Corporate Strategy. As a fourth-generation Reitman family member, she brings a personal passion for the Company, as well as a deep respect for its culture and traditions.

Stephen F. Reitman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We first want to thank Robert Vineberg and Howard Stotland for their many years of support and dedication to the Company. Their leadership and guidance have been invaluable to our organization. At this juncture, we are very fortunate to be welcoming three talented and intelligent leaders to our team. With a diverse range of expertise and business experience, these individuals represent a new generation of Board members whose perspectives will help guide the future of our Company as a true omni-channel retailer."

SOURCE Reitmans (Canada) Limited