REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - UPDATE 12 APRIL 2022

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 317 578 ordinary shares in the period 4 April 2022 to 8 April 2022. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 340.54 per share (highest price: ZAR 348.89 per share; lowest price: ZAR 330.28 per share) for a total consideration of some ZAR 108.15 million ( 6.8 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 24 March 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 519 334 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 174.21 million ( 10.9 million), plus transaction costs.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html