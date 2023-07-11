Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Reinet Investments SCA Aktie [Valor: 4503016 / ISIN: LU0383812293]
11.07.2023 07:30:23

Reinet Annual Report 2023 available on reinet.com

Reinet Investments SCA
19.80 EUR -3.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Annual Report 2023 available on reinet.com

11-Jul-2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company), is pleased to announce that the annual report for the year ended 31 March 2023 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html.

Copies of the annual report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The annual report reflects the information which was released in the Companys annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2023, which was issued on 25 May 2023.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the Company) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (Reinet Fund), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Companys ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Companys ordinary shares are included in the LuxX index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and Reinet Fund together with Reinet Funds subsidiaries are referred to as Reinet.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier: 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1676761

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1676761  11-Jul-2023 CET/CEST

