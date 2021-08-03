SMI 12’163 -0.1%  SPI 15’630 -0.1%  Dow 35’070 0.7%  DAX 15’555 -0.1%  Euro 1.0728 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 0.0%  Gold 1’810 -0.2%  Bitcoin 34’300 -3.4%  Dollar 0.9044 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 -1.3% 
03.08.2021 20:33:00

Reid Collins Named the Top Business Torts Practice in the U.S. by The National Law Journal

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized trial boutique Reid Collins & Tsai LLP has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the last decade, capping off a record-setting first half of 2021 in being named the Business Torts Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal at the Elite Trial Lawyers Awards dinner in New York City.

Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

"Reid Collins & Tsai LLP named the Business Torts Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal"

The editors and reporters of The National Law Journal survey the nation to identify the country's top litigation teams performing cutting-edge work on behalf of plaintiffs to create its exclusive Elite Trial Lawyers rankings.  Reid Collins triumphed over stiff competition from some of the legal industry's best-known names.

"I'm enormously proud of what our team has achieved over the past decade, and this recognition is a testament to our firm's commitment to the relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of our clients," said William T. Reid, IV. "Last year was our best year, the first half of 2021 has been the most successful in our history by every metric, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum."

The accolade is the most recent in an impressive string of awards and recognitions from major legal industry observers.  The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for bringing numerous landmark cases and obtaining remarkable results to become one of the top plaintiff litigation and trial teams in the nation by Benchmark Litigation, Chambers, Law360, and The American Lawyer, among others. 

Since its foundation in 2009, Reid Collins has gone from strength to strength, garnering headlines and procuring precedent-setting wins for investors, shareholders and corporate clients.  From tandem jury and bench trial wins and a $121 million judgment in June on behalf of defrauded investors in the $121 millionCredit Suisse case, to limiting fraudulent conduct by bad actors in restricting the scope of the 546(e) safe harbor defense under the Bankruptcy Code in Merit Management, to the creation of powerful precedent addressing fraud and wrongdoing by foreign companies and actors in the Renren derivative litigation, the firm has developed a national reputation for successfully trying complex commercial and financial cases.

Having obtained and preserved billions of dollars in judgments, settlements and value in myriad fraud, insolvency and professional liability matters, Reid Collins is currently pursuing claims in cases spanning the country and the globe involving some of the biggest collapses and frauds in the world.

About Reid Collins & Tsai LLP
Reid Collins & Tsai LLP is one of the nation's leading plaintiffs' trial firms, litigating complex business disputes and achieving billions of dollars in settlements and judgments for its clients. Its team is comprised of accomplished trial lawyers, including former federal prosecutors, who have extensive experience prosecuting financial fraud and corporate malfeasance cases, bankruptcy and insolvency related litigation, professional liability claims, and cross-border disputes. The firm represents fund managers, investor groups, trustees, receivers, liquidators, international banks, companies, governmental entities, and individuals in federal and state courts across the country.

For more information visit www.reidcollins.com

Austin | Dallas | New York | Washington D.C. | Wilmington

Contact:                                                     
Alexander Coxe
212.365.4792
acoxe@reidcollins.com 

Amanda Lornson
512.647.6117
alornson@reidcollins.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reid-collins-named-the-top-business-torts-practice-in-the-us-by-the-national-law-journal-301347482.html

SOURCE Reid Collins & Tsai LLP

﻿

