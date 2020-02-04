Reichman Jorgensen Launches White Collar Practice with Arrival of Renowned Litigator Michael S. Feldberg

NEW YORK and REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen LLP, an elite, majority women-owned trial boutique, has announced that renowned litigator Michael S. Feldberg has joined the firm as a named partner in the New York office. Prior to joining Reichman Jorgensen, Feldberg was a partner at Allen & Overy LLP, where he founded and led for 15 years the firm's U.S. litigation practice.

Feldberg's arrival marks the launch of Reichman Jorgensen's White Collar & Investigations practice, which will focus on representing companies and individuals in government investigations and criminal defense matters. Feldberg is a Fellow of the prestigious American College of Trial Lawyers and recognized as a leading lawyer in New York for both commercial litigation and white collar crime and government investigations by Chambers USA, which notes that he is "commended for his extraordinary judgment and excellent manner with people."

"The White Collar and Investigations practice is important to our client base, and to building a well-rounded trial practice," said Reichman Jorgensen's Founding Partner, Sarah Jorgensen. "Michael brings a wealth of courtroom and leadership experience to the firm, and he shares our 'clients-first' mentality and commitment to diversity. He's an excellent fit, and we are all very excited about his arrival."

Feldberg is a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and has tried more than 50 cases involving a broad range of disputes. He specializes in the defense of federal criminal and regulatory cases, as well as civil litigation. Feldberg's clients have included global financial institutions, international manufacturing and technology companies, chief executive officers, judges, lawyers, public officials, law firms, accounting firms, and financial professionals, among others.

"I am very excited to join Reichman Jorgensen," said Michael Feldberg. "The firm's extraordinary talent, innovative business and billing models, diversity, and commitment to pro bono work create a unique opportunity to join a dynamic, young, hard-hitting trial firm."

Feldberg serves on the Boards of Directors of the 92d Street Y and the Appalachian Mountain Club, on the Leadership Advisory Council of Facing History and Ourselves, and on the Lawyers Committee of The Innocence Project. His activities in the legal community have included service on the Committee on Professional Responsibility, Committee on the Judiciary, and Committee on Criminal Law of the New York City Bar Association. He also serves on the Dean's Advisory Council of Harvard Law School. His published works include treatise chapters in Defending Federal Criminal Cases and Commercial Litigation in the New York State Courts. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School.

With Feldberg's arrival, the firm's official name will be Reichman, Jorgensen, Lehman, and Feldberg LLP, although it will continue to do business as Reichman Jorgensen. "We couldn't be more pleased to have such a respected and established trial lawyer as Michael on board as we continue to grow in the region," said New York Managing Partner Khue Hoang.

Reichman Jorgensen LLP is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial litigation and intellectual property disputes. The firm is majority women-owned and rejects the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align with client interests. Reichman Jorgensen's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. For more information, visit www.reichmanjorgensen.com.

