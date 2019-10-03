Registration Opens for the GFSI Conference 2020: One Connected World. One Safe Food Supply.

SEATTLE and PARIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the next GFSI Conference, to be held 25th–28th February 2020 in Seattle, USA. The GFSI Conference is the annual rendezvous for everyone involved in advancing food safety worldwide and regularly convenes over 1,000 experts, decision-makers and innovators from 60 countries.

Seattle, a city that has long stood at the cutting edge of technological innovation, is a fitting host for this year's theme: One Connected World. One Safe Food Supply. Speakers at the forefront of their fields will share knowledge and showcase creative methods of connectivity - interpersonal, technology-mediated and otherwise - that can help us provide safer food for consumers everywhere.

The opportunity to connect is also one of the main benefits of attending the GFSI Conference. Delegates have the chance to network with representatives from some of the world's most influential companies, in addition to representatives from regulatory agencies, certification & accreditation bodies, NGOs, academia and the media.

Throughout the conference week, a host of unique opportunities are on offer — from participating in a Tech Talk or Shark Tank to attending a scene-setting Discovery Tour that promises a backstage pass to local food culture with hosts including Amazon, Costco Wholesale and Starbucks.

Delegates are encouraged to register soon to guarantee their place in a conversation set to shape the future of food safety. Early Bird registration will be available until 30th November.

A celebratory spirit is set to carry through this year's conference programming, as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the Global Food Safety Initiative. It is a timely opportunity to assess two decades of growth and set new goals for a global food supply which is more interconnected than ever before.

Ahead of registrations opening, GFSI launched a new website, which now integrates information regarding both GFSI and the GFSI Conference. The site - at mygfsi.com - has become a one-stop shop for the wealth of useful content GFSI has created in nearly 20 years of work.

Website visitors can implement tools for safer food, register for upcoming events, join the global community and learn about GFSI's work, such as harmonisation, capability building and knowledge sharing - all in fewer clicks than ever before. The site launch readies the platform for the busy lead-up to what is predicted to be the most heavily-attended GFSI Conference yet.

