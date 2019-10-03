+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 12:10:00

Registration Opens for the GFSI Conference 2020: One Connected World. One Safe Food Supply.

SEATTLE and PARIS, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration opened today for the next GFSI Conference, to be held 25th–28th February 2020 in Seattle, USA. The GFSI Conference is the annual rendezvous for everyone involved in advancing food safety worldwide and regularly convenes over 1,000 experts, decision-makers and innovators from 60 countries.

Seattle, a city that has long stood at the cutting edge of technological innovation, is a fitting host for this year's theme: One Connected World. One Safe Food Supply. Speakers at the forefront of their fields will share knowledge and showcase creative methods of connectivity - interpersonal, technology-mediated and otherwise - that can help us provide safer food for consumers everywhere.

The opportunity to connect is also one of the main benefits of attending the GFSI Conference. Delegates have the chance to network with representatives from some of the world's most influential companies, in addition to representatives from regulatory agencies, certification & accreditation bodies, NGOs, academia and the media.

Throughout the conference week, a host of unique opportunities are on offer — from participating in a Tech Talk or Shark Tank to attending a scene-setting Discovery Tour that promises a backstage pass to local food culture with hosts including Amazon, Costco Wholesale and Starbucks.

Delegates are encouraged to register soon to guarantee their place in a conversation set to shape the future of food safety. Early Bird registration will be available until 30th November.

A celebratory spirit is set to carry through this year's conference programming, as 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the Global Food Safety Initiative. It is a timely opportunity to assess two decades of growth and set new goals for a global food supply which is more interconnected than ever before.

Ahead of registrations opening, GFSI launched a new website, which now integrates information regarding both GFSI and the GFSI Conference. The site - at mygfsi.com - has become a one-stop shop for the wealth of useful content GFSI has created in nearly 20 years of work.

Website visitors can implement tools for safer food, register for upcoming events, join the global community and learn about GFSI's work, such as harmonisation, capability building and knowledge sharing - all in fewer clicks than ever before. The site launch readies the platform for the busy lead-up to what is predicted to be the most heavily-attended GFSI Conference yet.

Contact:
l.prevert@theconsumergoodsforum.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/697527/Global_Food_Safety_Initiative_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Food Safety Initiative

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:34
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
SMI wieder an Nulllinie -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse
Giffey: Grundrente ohne Bedürftigkeitsprüfung hilft Frauen
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI wieder an Nulllinie -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt kann seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB