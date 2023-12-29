Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2023 18:28:36

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 29 Dec 2023

Idex As-Aktie

Idex As
0.55 NOK -1.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reference is made to the notice on 22 December 2023 regarding issue of two shares  at NOK 0.15 per shareto an employee of the company as part of the five-to-one share consolidation resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on 21 December 2023, agenda item 3. The consolidation of shares will take place on or about 10 January 2024. Reference is made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting issued on 30 November 2023 and the notice of resolutions made by the extraordinary general meeting issued on 21 December 2023.

The capital increase has been registered and the shares have been delivered. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 209,551,597.50 divided into 1,397,010,650 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 29 December 2023 at 18:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


