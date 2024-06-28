Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie
28.06.2024

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 28 June 2024

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
1.43 NOK -1.54%
1.43 NOK -1.54%
Reference is made to the notice on 15 May 2024 (corrected 20 May 2024) regarding a private placement of 33.3 million shares at NOK 1.65 per share, split in two tranches.

The share capital of tranche 2 of the private placement has been registered and the shares delivered.

Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 47,018,983.20 divided into 313,459,888 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. 

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 28 June 2024 at 19:35 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


