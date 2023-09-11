|
11.09.2023 15:10:00
Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 11 Sep 2023
Reference is made to the notice on 1 September 2023 regarding employees acquiring shares under IDEX Biometrics 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan.
The capital increase, 1,935,611 shares, has been registered and the shares issued. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 197,695,403.25 divided into 1,317,969,355 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.
For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.
For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com
About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 11 September 2023 at 15:10 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.
