Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'959 0.1%  SPI 14'444 0.1%  Dow 34'577 0.2%  DAX 15'802 0.4%  Euro 0.9568 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'256 0.4%  Gold 1'930 0.6%  Bitcoin 22'886 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8917 -0.1%  Öl 90.9 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Logitech2575132Lonza1384101Stadler Rail217818Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novo Nordisk23159222
Top News
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Apple-Aktie & QUALCOMM-Aktie steigen vorbörslich: Apple setzt weiter auf Modems von QUALCOMM in iPhones
Ausblick: Oracle stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Idex As Aktie [Valor: 597927 / ISIN: NO0003070609]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.09.2023 15:10:00

Registration of share capital increase in IDEX Biometrics 11 Sep 2023

Idex As
0.58 NOK -3.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Reference is made to the notice on 1 September 2023  regarding employees acquiring shares under IDEX Biometrics 2022 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The capital increase, 1,935,611 shares, has been registered and the shares issued. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 197,695,403.25 divided into 1,317,969,355 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was published by Erling Svela, Vice president of finance, on 11 September 2023 at 15:10 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Idex As

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:43 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – EZB im Blick
12:09 UBS KeyInvest: Langfristig aufwärts
09:00 Situation bleibt schwierig
08:52 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
08:00 Come fly with me – Comeback der Reisebranche
08.09.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Delivery Hero, HelloFresh
08.09.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 08.09.2023
07.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Ypsomed Holding AG
07.09.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, Synopsys & Arista Networks mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'412.87 18.88 54SSMU
Short 11'636.25 13.61 DRSSMU
Short 12'050.98 8.98 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'958.62 11.09.2023 15:12:38
Long 10'501.28 19.56 ANSSMU
Long 10'251.82 13.52 5SSMPU
Long 9'834.10 8.94 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Idex As 0.58 -3.48% Idex As

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie gibt Gas: Meyer Burger bestätigt Grossauftrag von AMAG
Roche-Aktie knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie: Grössere Zukäufe geplant - Roche-Chef bestätigt Jahresprognose
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
Wells Fargo-Analystin warnt vor zu hohen Bargeldbeständen
Erholungstendenzen: Diese sechs Schweizer Aktien könnten für Anleger derzeit interessant sein
Swiss Re-Aktie verzeichnet deutliche Gewinne: Swiss Re geht von wachsendem Geschäft bei Nichtlebenmarkt-Rückversicherungen aus
Verzögerung bei Tesla-Full Self-Driving: Elon Musk will sich auf HW3 konzentrieren
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI an der Nulllinie -- DAX im Plus -- Wall Street höher erwartet -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich schwächer
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Fairer Wert des Bitcoin: Auf diese Weise kann der faire Wert der Kryptowährung berechnet werden

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit