Registration for SKF Capital Markets Day 2020 is now open

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF welcomes institutional investors, financial analysts and financial media to the Group's first virtual Capital Markets Day on 4 November at 13:00-16:00 (CET). To participate, please register at: https://skf.6connex.com/event/4/register.

During the Capital Markets Day, the transformation of the Group into an even stronger SKF will be explained and discussed. This includes transformation of SKF's manufacturing footprint, operational improvements, new business models and technology investments.

As previously announced, the speakers will include Alrik Danielson, President and CEO, Niclas Rosenlew, CFO and Senior Vice President, Victoria van Camp, CTO and President, Innovation and Business Development, and Kent Viitanen, President, Bearing Operations. There will also be Q&A sessions where the participants will have the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers.

Niclas Rosenlew, Senior Vice President and CFO, says: "We are looking forward to meet investors, analysts and media virtually in our new online conference system, and present how we have worked, and will continue to work, to transform SKF into an even stronger company."

Before the start of the Capital Markets Day, registered participants will receive a link to the login page. The link will be sent to the e-mail address entered in the registration.

Media: To book interviews with Alrik Danielson and Niclas Rosenlew after the event, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com or +46 722 20 18 93.

Aktiebolaget SKF (publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam

SKF Group Communication

tel: 46 31 337 2517, mobile: 46 722-201 893

e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Patrik Stenberg

Head of Investor Relations

46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104

patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/registration-for-skf-capital-markets-day-2020-is-now-open,c3226597

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3226597/1326868.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm,c2843934 Götaholm

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-for-skf-capital-markets-day-2020-is-now-open-301161464.html

SOURCE SKF