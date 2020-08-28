<
28.08.2020 00:00:00

Regis to Issue Fourth Quarter Results on August 31, 2020

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology-enabled hair salons, will issue financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on August 31, 2020. Following the release, the Company will host a presentation via webcast for investors beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central time to discuss corporate developments and financial results.

To participate in the live webcast, interested parties can log in to www.regiscorp.com, or participate via telephone by dialing (800) 367-2403 and entering access code 9393529. A replay of the presentation will be available later that day. The replay of the webcast will be available at www.regiscorp.com, or listen to the audio replay by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering access code 9393529.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of March 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 7,026 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

