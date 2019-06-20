Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Reveals 65 Unique Excursions Exclusive to Seven Seas Splendor™

MIAMI, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to offer luxury travelers an unrivaled experience, Regent Seven Seas Cruises® today revealed 65 new Mediterranean and Northern Europe shore excursions curated with local tour operators debuting exclusively for guests sailing on the inaugural 2020 season of Seven Seas SplendorTM. The excursions will expand to all Regent ships sailing Europe starting in 2021.

Soar in a helicopter over the gorgeous countryside outside Monaco en route to an unforgettable meal at La Bastide de Moustiers, created by the famed French chef Alain Ducasse, or stay grounded on an electric-bike tour of La Cadiere d'Azur, savoring the bouquets of the many vintages found throughout the vineyards around Toulon, France. Tour the stunning beauty around Sorrento, Italy, and admire Caravaggio's masterpiece, The Seven Works of Mercy, on display at Pious Mount of Mercy Church in Naples, or learn under the tutelage of a master chef in Greenock, Scotland to discover there is much more than just haggis to Scottish cuisine.

"We collaborated with the best local tour operators in the region to curate unique and memorable experiences that will result in a truly unrivaled experience for guests sailing on Seven Seas Splendor's inaugural season," said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "Many of these excursions are being offered for the first time by our tour operator partners and are new for luxury travelers. With nearly half of these experiences included in Regent's Free Unlimited Shore Excursions program, our new offerings are one more example of how Seven Seas Splendor will perfect luxury."

Spanning across Croatia, France, Greece, Monaco, Montenegro, Ireland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, the excursions offer excitement, deep learning and enriching opportunities, such as:

MAGNIFICENT VILLAGES OF FONTAINE DE VAUCLUSE AND L'ISLE SUR LA SORGUE. ( France ) Explore two charming Provence villages in Marseille, France that revolve around the meandering Sorgue River that connects them. The river's source is a powerful spring in the village of Fontaine de Vaucluse that gushes an abundance of turquoise water through the beautiful Provençal countryside. It's the fastest-flowing water in France . Jacques Cousteau tried to reach the spring's underwater source in the 1940s but the current was so strong he turned back. Guests will see the famed spring and other landmarks in the ancient village, which has long inspired writers and artists. (Included in voyage price)





Enjoy a unique tour of a former mine that culminates with an underground flamenco performance of songs that salute the mining industry. The Carthaginians and Romans first mined the area around the village of Parque Minero more than 2,000 years ago. Mining reached its peak in the 19th century, as guests will discover while walking through the vast complex of caves in the Agrupa Vicenta mine. The acoustics below the surface are excellent for flamenco, the soulful instrumental guitar music synonymous with southern Spain . (Included in voyage price)





Tour a centuries-old estate in Corfu's fertile interior and sample wines paired with organic delicacies that reflect the owners' passion for preserving traditional methods of production. After departing from the pier, guests enjoy a brief, picturesque drive into the interior of Corfu, a fertile agricultural area that inspired the island's nickname — the Emerald Island. At the Ambelonas estate, guests are welcomed with a cup of herbal tea that is highly regarded for its refreshing, restorative qualities. During the tour that follows, guests walk through the estate's vineyard with one of the owners and learn about the two varieties of grapes that are grown at Ambelonas: red skopelitiko and white kakotrygis. A highlight of the visit to Ambelonas is a tasting of wines thoughtfully paired with delicacies prepared on the estate. (Included in voyage price)





Tour a centuries-old estate in Corfu's fertile interior and sample wines paired with organic delicacies that reflect the owners' passion for preserving traditional methods of production. After departing from the pier, guests enjoy a brief, picturesque drive into the interior of Corfu, a fertile agricultural area that inspired the island's nickname — the Emerald Island. At the Ambelonas estate, guests are welcomed with a cup of herbal tea that is highly regarded for its refreshing, restorative qualities. During the tour that follows, guests walk through the estate's vineyard with one of the owners and learn about the two varieties of grapes that are grown at Ambelonas: red skopelitiko and white kakotrygis. A highlight of the visit to Ambelonas is a tasting of wines thoughtfully paired with delicacies prepared on the estate. (Included in voyage price) CARAVAGGIO EXCLUSIVE VISIT AT PIO MONTE. ( Italy ) In Naples , marvel at "The Seven Works of Mercy," Caravaggio's exquisite oil painting that depicts seven acts of kindness on a single large canvas, while the curator elaborates on its artistic significance. With Mount Vesuvius looming in the background, guests will then proceed through town to the 100-year-old restaurant, La Bersagliera, a lovely waterfront setting for lunch. ( $229 per guest)





In , marvel at Caravaggio's exquisite oil painting that depicts seven acts of kindness on a single large canvas, while the curator elaborates on its artistic significance. With Mount Vesuvius looming in the background, guests will then proceed through town to the 100-year-old restaurant, La Bersagliera, a lovely waterfront setting for lunch. ( per guest) MUSSEL TASTING TOUR BY SPEED BOAT. ( Montenegro ) Cruise through beautiful Boka Bay in Montenegro to the islet Our Lady of the Rocks and then sample freshwater mussels at a farm that grows and harvests them. The leisurely boat ride will be extraordinarily scenic, especially approaching Our Lady of the Rocks, a small, manmade islet created to commemorate the sailors from the town of Perast, which lies directly across the bay. Boka Bay is also known for producing some of Montenegro's finest mussels, and guests will enjoy an insider's look at the process at a commercial mussel farm. ( $129 per guest)





Cruise through beautiful in to the islet Our Lady of the Rocks and then sample freshwater mussels at a farm that grows and harvests them. The leisurely boat ride will be extraordinarily scenic, especially approaching Our Lady of the Rocks, a small, manmade islet created to commemorate the sailors from the town of Perast, which lies directly across the bay. is also known for producing some of finest mussels, and guests will enjoy an insider's look at the process at a commercial mussel farm. ( per guest) ELECTRIC-BIKE IN THE VINEYARDS FROM LA CADIERE D'AZUR ( France ). Ride an electric bike from the enchanting village of La Cadiere d'Azur in France through the vineyards of the Bandol region to sample a selection of characteristic wines and be served fougasse, a crusty Provençal flat bread whose origins date to Roman times. The electronic bike allows guests to ride farther and negotiate hills with considerably less effort than a traditional bike. ( $199 per guest)

