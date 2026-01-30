Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.01.2026 12:40:40

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc Bottom Line Retreats In Q4

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
562.83 CHF -2.27%
(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $844.6 million, or $7.86 per share. This compares with $917.7 million, or $8.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.248 billion or $11.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $3.884 billion from $3.789 billion last year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $844.6 Mln. vs. $917.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $7.86 vs. $8.06 last year. -Revenue: $3.884 Bln vs. $3.789 Bln last year.

