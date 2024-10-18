Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’327 0.2%  SPI 16’395 0.3%  Dow 43’276 0.1%  DAX 19’657 0.4%  Euro 0.9399 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’986 0.8%  Gold 2’721 1.1%  Bitcoin 59’069 1.3%  Dollar 0.8648 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Kuros32581411Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882
Top News
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Wie sich ein Schaltjahr auf die Börse auswirkt
Trotz Rally: Darum hält ein Experte die NVIDIA-Aktie immer noch für unterbewertet
Bitcoin-Derivate: So unterschieden sich Bitcoin-Optionen und Bitcoin-Indexoptionen
Post Holiday-Syndrom: So gelingt ein sanfter Übergang vom Urlaub in den Arbeitsalltag
Suche...

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 965755 / ISIN: US75886F1075]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.10.2024 00:27:42

Regeneron : EYLEA HD Three-Year Results Show Lasting Vision Gains In Diabetic Macular Edema Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
950.35 CHF -0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced positive three-year (156-week) data for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg from an extension study of the Phase 3 PHOTON trial in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

At three years, the longer-term data showed the vast majority of EYLEA HD patients who entered the extension study sustained the visual gains and anatomic improvements achieved by the end of the second year, while achieving substantially longer treatment intervals than have been previously demonstrated.

Notably, patients switched to EYLEA HD experienced substantially slower fluid reaccumulation following their first EYLEA HD dose. The achievement of much longer dosing intervals with EYLEA HD - together with the notably slower fluid reaccumulation - supports the longer duration of action of EYLEA HD.

At week 156 of the extension study of the Phase 3 PHOTON trial, 88% of EYLEA HD patients had a last assigned dosing interval of 12 weeks or more, while maintaining the visual and anatomic improvements achieved in the first 96 weeks.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten